Shakira secures legal win in tax fraud case after years-long battle

Shakira secured a major legal victory in her years-long tax fraud case, with a Spanish court acquitting her of the charges and stating that the tax authorities could not prove her tax residency. She called it a victory against organized campaigns to destroy her reputation and a recognition of her innocence. The court also criticized the aggressive and speculative nature of the tax authorities' practices for falsely accusing her of tax fraud.

The key issue in Shakira ’s tax fraud case was residency under Spanish law. Generally, a tax resident would be taxed on their income earned worldwide if they spent more than 183 days in Spain within a calendar year.

However, the court found insufficient evidence to prove that she had met this threshold in 2011. Her defense team emphasized her grueling tour schedule, which made it difficult to prove her physical presence in Spain during that period. After enduring public targeting and accusations of fraud, which impacted her health and family, Shakira secured an acquittal from a Spanish court. Despite the lack of fraud and false accusations, she was treated as guilty for nearly a decade.

The ruling has the potential to influence future tax prosecution in Spain





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shakira Tax Fraud Spanish Court Residence World Tour Exhausting Schedule Tax Residency Physical Presence Spanish Law Accusations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shakira triumphs in court with Spain ordered to repay $70M after tax fraud acquittalShakira has maintained her innocence for eight years as Spain filed three separate tax fraud cases against her. With an acquittal on Monday, she cleared her name.

Read more »

Savannah Chrisley Confirms She Is Dating Again, Says She’s Found the ‘Perfect Partner’Savannah Chrisley says she is dating and extremely happy as she describes her mystery boyfriend as loving loyal and the perfect partner

Read more »

Paris Fury Instagram Scene: Venezuela's Bachelorette Dress Market Aid, Response to CriticsLibby, Venezuela's bridesmaid, has revealed that she had plans to sell her custom-made dress from the couple's wedding. In the comments section of the video where she asked her followers to purchase the dress, she said that the bride's mother Paris had given her permission to sell it. She also mentioned that she is broke and could use the money from the sale. She later defended her decision and said that she couldn't fit the dress in her '5ft wide and 10ft long caravan'.

Read more »

Paris Fury Instagram Scene: Venezuela's Bachelorette Dress Market Aid, Response to CriticsLibby, Venezuela's bridesmaid, has revealed that she had plans to sell her custom-made dress from the couple's wedding. In the comments section of the video where she asked her followers to purchase the dress, she said that the bride's mother Paris had given her permission to sell it. She also mentioned that she is broke and could use the money from the sale. She later defended her decision and said that she couldn't fit the dress in her '5ft wide and 10ft long caravan'.

Read more »