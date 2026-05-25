Shakira's Music Video Features Top Footballers and Children from Uganda

Shakira, the star of the music video, released it for her new record Dai Dai with Burna Boy on Saturday. The video features an array of top footballers, including Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé. She also dances with children from Ghetto Kids Uganda.

The star-studded music video for Shakira 's official World Cup song features an array of top footballers . The Hips Don't Lie singer, 49, released the video for her new record Dai Dai with Burna Boy on Saturday and it's full of familiar sporting faces.

Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé are among the famous cameos. The video also features the singer dancing with children from Ghetto Kids Uganda - a dance and music group based in the Katwe slums of Kampala. Shakira will perform the catchy hit at the World Cup final's half-time show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The music video release comes just after Shakira said she has no 'time or space in her life' for love, four years on from her very public split from Gerard Piqué. The Colombian pop superstar and Spanish footballer, 39, who share sons Sasha, 11, and Milan, 13, confirmed they had separated in June 2022, after she learnt he had allegedly been unfaithful.

In her rare comment about her split, Shakira reflected on going through the 'darkest moment' and said she is stronger for her experiences. She also expressed gratitude towards her ex for the impact he had on her life. In 2022 amid rumours of him cheating after 11 years, Shakira announced her and the couple were breaking up, and she has since gone on to brand him 'Voldemort' among other digs in her music.

The star will perform the catchy hit at the World Cup final's half-time show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19. The music video release comes just after Shakira said she has no 'time or space in her life' for love, four years on from her very public split from Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian pop superstar and Spanish footballer, 39, who share sons Sasha, 11, and Milan, 13, confirmed they had separated in June 2022, after she learnt he had allegedly been unfaithful. In her rare comment about her split, Shakira reflected on going through the 'darkest moment' and said she is stronger for her experiences. She also expressed gratitude towards her ex for the impact he had on her life.

In 2022 amid rumours of him cheating after 11 years, Shakira announced her and the couple were breaking up, and she has since gone on to brand him 'Voldemort' among other digs in her music. The star will perform the catchy hit at the World Cup final's half-time show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19





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