Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Sets Guinness World Record

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has set the Guinness World Record for the highest grossing tour of all time by a Latin artist, with over $400 million in ticket sales. The tour, which is still ongoing, has been a testament to Shakira's enduring popularity and her ability to connect with her fans through her music.

Shakira wowed fans during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in San Francisco, showcasing her amazing performance in front of 33,000 fans at Oracle Park in June 2025.

The tour, which is still ongoing, has taken in over $400 million in ticket sales, earning it the Guinness World Record for the highest grossing tour of all time by a Latin artist. Shakira performed a two-hour set that contained more than two-dozen songs, including some of her hit tracks like Soltera, Ultima, Ojos asi, Pies descalzos, sueños blancos, Antologia, Underneath Your Clothes, Whenever, Wherever, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), and She Wolf.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is supporting Shakira's 2024 album of the same name, which has been a massive success. Shakira worked alongside a large dance crew during the performance, delivering shortened versions of some of her songs. The tour has been a testament to Shakira's enduring popularity and her ability to connect with her fans through her music.

Her performance at Oracle Park was just one of the many highlights of the tour, which has been a thrilling experience for fans and critics alike. Shakira's dedication to her craft and her passion for her music have made her one of the most beloved artists in the world, and her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is a testament to her enduring legacy.

The tour has been a huge success, with fans from all over the world coming together to experience Shakira's amazing performance. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd were palpable, and it was clear that Shakira and her dance crew were feeding off the audience's excitement. The performance was a true celebration of music and dance, with Shakira and her crew delivering an unforgettable experience for the fans.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is a must-see event for anyone who loves music and dance, and Shakira's performance at Oracle Park was just one of the many highlights of the tour





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Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Guinness World Record Highest Grossing Tour Latin Artist

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