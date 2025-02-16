Shakira Postpones Lima Concert Due to Abdominal Issue

Shakira was forced to postpone her concert in Lima, Peru, on February 16, 2025, after being hospitalized due to an abdominal issue.

Shakira , the Colombian superstar, was forced to postpone her highly anticipated concert in Lima, Peru, on February 16, 2025, after being hospitalized due to an abdominal issue. The singer shared the news with her fans on social media, expressing her regret for having to cancel the performance. She detailed her experience, stating that she had to visit the emergency room on Sunday due to the abdominal problem and is currently under medical care.

The doctors advised against performing that evening, leaving Shakira deeply saddened to disappoint her Peruvian fans who were eagerly awaiting her arrival. Despite the setback, Shakira remains hopeful for a speedy recovery and expressed her desire to be released from the hospital tomorrow, allowing her to fulfill her scheduled performance on Monday. Her team and promoters are actively working on rescheduling the postponed show, and further details will be communicated to the public shortly. Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) World Tour kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on February 11, 2025, and has been met with tremendous enthusiasm. To accommodate the overwhelming demand, Shakira extended the tour from last year into 2025, incorporating arena and stadium dates across various locations. Following her Latin American leg, the tour will continue to the United States, commencing on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concluding on June 30 in San Francisco. Known for delivering exceptional concerts, Shakira emphasized that these shows would be the longest of her career, exceeding two hours. And judging by the reports from previous performances, she has lived up to her promise, captivating audiences with her energetic stage presence and impressive vocal abilities. She has meticulously prepared the set list, carefully analyzing arrangements and incorporating new elements to create a memorable experience for her fans





