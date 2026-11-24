Shakira and Global Citizen announce a $450,000 investment to support five organizations helping 13,000 children in Venezuela recover education disruption caused by June earthquakes.

Shakira and Global Citizen have jointly announced a significant financial commitment to support educational recovery in Venezuela. The initiative allocates $450,000 to five community-based organizations operating within the country. This funding aims to assist thousands of children in returning to their studies after twin earthquakes disrupted schooling last June. The announcement was highlighted by a performance by Shakira at Copacabana beach on May 02, 2026, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Education Fund Reaches Venezuelan Children

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is the primary vehicle for this assistance. Shakira stated that the fund is now directly supporting five organizations in Venezuela. These organizations will reach more than 13,000 children affected by the natural disasters. The investment is designed to ensure that education continuity is maintained despite the physical destruction caused by the tremors.

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Global Citizen Co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans emphasized the strategic approach of the fund. He noted that the investment strategy focuses on directing resources to organizations doing extraordinary work for children's education globally. The goal is to multiply the efforts of teachers and community leaders who are courageously rebuilding in Venezuela. This long-term support aims to equip children in these communities to build their own futures.

Supporting 44 Schools and Teacher Development

The financial injection will facilitate a wide range of educational and support services across the affected regions. The programs will specifically support education continuity and inclusive learning for students with autism. Additionally, the fund will finance teacher development and sport-based activities to promote holistic child development.

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Nutrition and health services are also integral components of this intervention. These services are designed to help children participate more effectively in education. The investments are projected to support 44 schools in total. The plan includes training for 41 teachers and academic staff to improve educational quality.

Engagement with families is a key pillar of the strategy. The initiative aims to engage 180 parents and caregivers to help create safer, more inclusive learning environments. This community-focused approach ensures that the benefits of the funding extend beyond the classroom into the homes and daily lives of the children.

Specific Organizational Contributions and Impact

Each of the five recipient organizations brings specialized expertise to the reconstruction effort. One organization provides tutoring for children and job training for women. It also implements literacy and livelihood programs specifically for Wayúu communities. Furthermore, it connects families affected by the June 2026 earthquakes with emergency aid and essential support services.

Another partner runs a school in Petare that serves 400 vulnerable children between the ages of 3 and 13. This facility provides a comprehensive education alongside nutritious meals and health care. It also operates a clinic that serves the wider community, addressing broader health needs.

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Additional partners are contributing through established programs. Alive to the World is a social-emotional learning program that helps children and young people build empathy, resilience, and responsible decision-making. It currently reaches more than 75,000 students in 275 schools. Other organizations focus on educating children and young people with autism to build independence through diagnosis, therapy, and financial aid.

Broader Global Context and Past Initiatives

This announcement follows a series of significant contributions by Shakira to global education causes. In November, she committed an initial $1.25 million to help rebuild damaged schools in her native Colombia. This pledge was announced during a surprise visit to Quibdó, the capital of the Chocó province, which was one of the hardest-hit regions. She previously announced in May that she would donate 100% of the profits from her 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai" with Burna Boy, to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The broader scope of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund includes a combined investment of about $9.55 million across 63 organizations in 21 countries. The fund is projected to reach more than 413,000 children over the next year. This Venezuela initiative represents a critical expansion of the fund's reach to support regions recovering from catastrophic natural events. The coordinated effort underscores the commitment of Global Citizen and its partners to address educational disparities in the wake of crises.