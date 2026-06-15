Shakira Kicks Off US Tour Leg with Spectacular Shows in Los Angeles

Shakira launched the United States leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with two electrifying performances at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, featuring hits from her career and new single Dai Dai. She also performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony and will headline the final's halftime show.

Shakira returned to the stage with a vengeance, kicking off the United States leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with two dazzling shows at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 13 and 14.

The Latin pop icon delivered a high-energy performance that blended her classic hits with newer material, all wrapped in vibrant visuals and her signature dance moves. Fans were treated to a spectacle that showcased Shakira's enduring artistry and her ability to command a massive arena. The crowd roared as she opened with 'La Huesera,' setting the tone for a night of pure entertainment.

Throughout the two-hour set, Shakira moved effortlessly between genres, from reggaeton-infused tracks to heartfelt ballads, proving why she remains one of the most versatile performers in the industry. The production was nothing short of spectacular, with elaborate stage designs, pyrotechnics, and a troupe of dancers who complemented Shakira's every move. The energy in the Intuit Dome was electric, with fans singing along to every word and dancing in the aisles.

Shakira's connection with her audience is unparalleled, and she made sure to acknowledge the love and support she has received over the years. This tour is not just a concert; it is a celebration of her career and her resilience as an artist. The setlist was a journey through her career, opening with La Huesera and including fan favorites like Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever, She Wolf, and Antologia.

She also debuted her new single Dai Dai live for the first time on tour, and performed Zoo surrounded by tiger dancers. The encore was a crowd-pleaser that left the audience wanting more. The Grammy winner's energy was infectious, and she made sure to interact with the audience throughout the night. One of the highlights of the show was the medley of her biggest hits, which had the entire stadium on its feet.

Shakira's ability to blend high-octane choreography with emotional depth is a testament to her artistry. Each song was accompanied by stunning visuals that transported fans to different worlds. The tour's theme of empowerment and resilience was evident in every aspect of the production, from the fiery costumes to the empowering lyrics. Shakira's voice was in top form, hitting every note with precision and passion.

But the weekend's festivities didn't stop there. Prior to the LA shows, Shakira had performed alongside Burna Boy at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City. She is also slated to close out the tournament by performing with BTS and Madonna during the World Cup Final's first-ever halftime show in July. These appearances highlight her global appeal and her ability to unite diverse audiences.

The FIFA performances are a continuation of Shakira's long-standing relationship with the World Cup, as she previously performed at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments. Her participation in both the opening and closing ceremonies underscores her status as a global icon. Fans can expect unforgettable collaborations and a spectacle that will be remembered for years to come. Shakira's involvement in the World Cup is a testament to her ability to bring people together through music, transcending borders and cultures.

The tour continues on June 17 in the Palm Springs area, followed by stops in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, and other US cities. After the US leg, she will embark on a 12-night residency in Madrid. This tour follows a brief hiatus earlier in 2025, during which Shakira took a short break before resuming her North and Latin American shows.

With her unmatched stage presence and a catalog of hits that spans decades, Shakira proves once again why she remains one of the most captivating performers in music. Each show on this tour is a testament to her dedication to her craft and her fans. The upcoming residency in Madrid is particularly anticipated, as it will mark her first extended stay in a single city during this tour.

Shakira's ability to reinvent herself while staying true to her roots is what keeps audiences coming back for more. As she continues to tour the world, she leaves a trail of glowing reviews and sold-out venues in her wake. The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is not just a series of concerts; it is a movement of empowerment and joy that resonates with fans of all ages





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Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Los Angeles Intuit Dome FIFA World Cup Burna Boy Madonna BTS Dai Dai

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