Shakira Hospitalized, Forced to Cancel Concert in Lima

Colombian singer Shakira was hospitalized in Lima, Peru on Saturday due to an abdominal issue, forcing her to cancel a scheduled concert. She took to social media to inform fans, stating doctors advised against performing as she was not in good enough condition.

Shakira was hospitalized on Saturday due to an abdominal issue that forced her to cancel a scheduled concert in Lima, Peru. The Colombian singer took to social media on Sunday to inform her fans about her hospitalization, stating that doctors had advised against her performing as she was not in good enough condition. She expressed her deep regret for having to cancel the concert and her anticipation to meet her fans in Peru.

Shakira assured her fans that a new date for the concert would be announced soon. The specifics regarding Shakira's medical condition and the duration of her hospitalization remain unclear. Representatives for the singer have not yet responded to requests for comment. Shakira's current world tour, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' commenced on February 11th. The Lima concert would have been only her third show on the tour. Earlier this month, Shakira received a Grammy Award for best Latin pop album for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.' She also recently secured a significant victory in her tax dispute with Spanish authorities. Days after attending her first Met Gala in May, Spanish prosecutors recommended that a second investigation into Shakira's finances be dropped. Shakira had been accused of owing 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. The Spanish government alleged that Shakira used an offshore company to evade paying the taxes. State prosecutors, who initially brought the allegations, subsequently claimed there was insufficient evidence to support a possible fiscal crime. Shakira settled a separate tax evasion issue with the Spanish government in November 2022, involving a tax bill of $15.4 million for the years 2012-2014. Shakira currently resides in Miami after relocating from Spain following her separation from soccer star Gerard Piqué in 2022. Shakira and Piqué ended their 12-year relationship.





