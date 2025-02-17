Shakira Hospitalized, Cancels Lima Concert

Colombian superstar Shakira has canceled her Sunday concert in Lima, Peru, due to an abdominal condition. The singer was hospitalized and doctors advised her to rest. Shakira expressed her disappointment but hopes to reschedule the performance soon.

Colombian superstar Shakira has been forced to cancel her Sunday concert in Lima, Peru, after being hospitalized due to an abdominal condition. The singer announced the news on her Instagram and X accounts, expressing her deep disappointment at not being able to perform. Shakira shared that doctors advised her against singing, stating she was not in the right condition to take the stage. She arrived in Peru on Friday evening for a performance scheduled for both Sunday and Monday.

This marked the second stop on her Latin American tour, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' following two successful nights in Brazil last week.The news comes after Shakira received an enthusiastic welcome from Peruvian fans. Large crowds gathered at airports to greet her, and she expressed her gratitude for their emotional support on Saturday. In her statement, Shakira expressed her hope for a swift recovery and confirmed that her team and the concert promoter were working to reschedule the Lima performance as soon as possible. Shakira's tour is in support of her latest album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' which delves into the themes of her highly publicized divorce. The album features the global hit 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' and won the Best Latin Pop Album award at the 2024 Grammy Awards earlier this month. The tour will continue across Latin America before moving to Canada and the U.S. in May for a series of concerts running through June





