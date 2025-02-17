Shakira Cancels Lima Concert After Hospitalization

Shakira, the Colombian pop sensation, has had to cancel her Sunday concert in Lima due to a sudden hospitalization for an abdominal issue. Despite her disappointment, she assures fans that she is working towards rescheduling the performance as soon as possible.

Colombian superstar Shakira has been forced to cancel her Sunday concert in Lima, Peru , after being hospitalized due to an abdominal condition. She shared the news on her Instagram and X accounts, expressing her deep disappointment at not being able to perform for her fans. 'I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today,' she wrote. 'I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peru vian audience.

'\Shakira arrived in Peru on Friday evening, ready to perform both Sunday and Monday as part of her Latin American tour, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.' This tour follows two successful nights in Brazil last week. The singer had been greeted with enthusiastic crowds at the airport on Saturday, prompting a heartfelt 'Thank you for such an emotional welcome, Lima!' post on Instagram. \Although disappointed, Shakira remains hopeful for a swift recovery. 'My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible,' she assured her fans. 'My team and the promoter are already working on a new date.' This tour supports her latest album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' which explores the themes of her highly publicized divorce and features the global hit 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.' The album recently won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Shakira's tour continues across Latin America before heading to Canada and the U.S. in May for a series of concerts through June





