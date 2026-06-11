Shakira and Music Stars Perform at 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremonies

Soccer and music fans can look forward to head-turning performances from popular recording artists, including Shakira, J Balvin, BLACKPINK’s LISA, Katy Perry, Tyla, Alanis Morissette, Anitta, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and others. Check out complete lineups for each opening ceremony.

Shakira performs on stage during a massive free show at Copacabana beach on May 2, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Soccer and music fans can look forward to head-turning performances from popular recording artists, including Shakira , J Balvin, BLACKPINK’s LISA, Katy Perry, Tyla, Alanis Morissette, Anitta, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and others.

Check out complete lineups for each opening ceremony. Mexico’s ceremony is up first on Thursday (June 11), while it has a start time of 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

Additionally, Canada’s opening ceremony takes place a day later on Friday (June 12) starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT. And finally, the United States show happens a few hours later at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. Shakira and Burna Boy leads the show in Mexico, which will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Bublé and Morissette are featured at the top of the lineup for Canada’s festivities, which are held at BMO Field, temporarily changed to Toronto Stadium. Katy Perry headlines the ceremony in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, ahead of the Team USA’s first match against Paraguay. Each of the three events is set to start about 90 minutes before kickoff. Below, you’ll find how to tune-in to the three opening ceremonies online.

When you sign up, letting you test out your subscription before committing. Subscribing lets you watch Fox online, as the “Entertainment” package include Fox and Fox Sports. Sling TV offers Telemundo as part of its Sling Latino plan, which goes for $10 per month and features more than 20 other Spanish-language channels.

For the first month of service ($73.99 per month afterward), each plan comes with Fox in 4K, as well as FS1, FS2, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes — along with access to the Fox One streaming service. It also comes with Telemundo. You’ll be able to watch a slew of channels with unlimited DVR and the option to stream on multiple devices at once.

Not only will you get more than 90 live TV channels, but access to the entire Hulu library, Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited for catalog library and original programming. The service has a three-day free trial





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