Shakira and Burna Boy to Sing Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song

Shakira and Burna Boy have been tapped by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to sing the official World Cup song for the 2026 tournament in France.

Shakira and Burna Boy have been tapped by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to sing the official World Cup song for the 2026 tournament in France.

This is a career milestone that many artists dream of, as it can become a defining moment in their music trajectory and ultimately gain them international success. Shakira has had significant success with her past World Cup songs, including "Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)" and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)".

The former peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her a Grammy for best Latin pop performance, while the latter became one of her biggest hits, peaking at No. 38 on the Hot 100 chart and amassing over 4.5 billion views on YouTube. The World Cup song has become an integral part of the tournament, with FIFA releasing official songs every four years since 1990.

The first official FIFA World Cup song was released in 1990, and since then, it has become a highly anticipated event. The song is not only a way to celebrate the tournament, but it also provides a platform for artists to showcase their talents and gain international recognition. Shakira and Burna Boy's song, "Dai Dai", is a catchy reggaetón-tinged, Afrobeat track that is sure to get fans excited for the tournament.

The song's success will be measured by its performance on the charts and its ability to connect with fans around the world. The official World Cup song poll is currently open, and fans can vote for their favorite song until noon ET on Thursday, June 11. The results of the poll will be posted if it generates more than 1,000 votes.

The first match of the 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place after the poll closes, and fans are eagerly waiting to see which song will be crowned the official anthem of the tournament





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Shakira Burna Boy FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Official World Cup Song Dai Dai

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