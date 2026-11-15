Shakespeare Institute to Move from Stratford-upon-Avon to Birmingham in 2027

The Shakespeare Institute will leave Stratford-upon-Avon for Edgbaston from September 2027, and director Michael Dobson says he will resign.

The Shakespeare Institute, the University of Birmingham's centre for the study of Shakespeare, is to be moved from Stratford-upon-Avon to the university's Edgbaston campus in Birmingham for the start of the 2027-28 academic year. The decision, which the University of Birmingham confirmed, has prompted an outcry from humanities scholars and from the institute's own director, Professor Michael Dobson, who said he would resign rather than help carry out the move.

The institute was founded 75 years ago and sits just moments away from Shakespeare's Birthplace, the childhood home of the playwright William Shakespeare. Its move away from the Warwickshire town synonymous with the playwright is scheduled for September 2027, when staff are required to leave the building they have occupied in the centre of Stratford since 1951.

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Why the Shakespeare Institute Is Leaving Stratford

The Shakespeare Institute will relocate to the University of Birmingham's Edgbaston campus, where the university already bases its undergraduate Shakespeare teaching. According to the university, the institute will join that teaching at Edgbaston from September 2027, bringing its Shakespeare scholarship together in one place.

Professor Michael Dobson, the institute's director, said the decision was made without consulting staff. In a message to faculty members, he wrote that the assembled faculty had been told by university management that they must leave the Stratford building by September 2027. He added that the faculty were not party to the decision and were not allowed to inform it.

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The institute was founded in 1951 at the Grade II-listed Mason Croft building in the centre of Stratford, almost 400 years after William Shakespeare's birth in 1564. Its postgraduate research centre has worked with academics, writers and performers, including Dame Judi Dench, for decades, and its library holds about 60,000 volumes, archives, manuscripts and audio-visual collections on Shakespeare and Renaissance drama.

Opposing Views From Academics and Politicians

Professor Michael Dobson said he personally did not expect the institute's long-established MA programmes in Shakespeare studies to survive the move. He argued that students tend to come to the institute because they wish to be in Shakespeare's home town and close to the Royal Shakespeare Company, not because they have strong feelings about Birmingham.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on a Sunday evening, Dobson described the decision as absurd. He said he had been inundated with messages of support and outrage from theatre people and Shakespeare fans around the world, and that he planned to continue working until the end of the academic year but would certainly not be moving to Birmingham.

The University of Birmingham denied the decision was taken to cut costs. It stressed that the institute's collection would be kept intact and that nothing would be disposed of. A university spokesman said the move was an academic decision, and that Shakespeare studies remained a priority for the university.

Critics were quick to respond. Adrian Hilton, an author and former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, called the move educational and cultural desecration. Melissa Terras, professor of digital cultural heritage at the University of Edinburgh, said the decision was symbolic of wider cultural vandalism in UK higher education. Will Tosh, director of education at Shakespeare's Globe, said on LinkedIn that he could not express in decorous words the folly of the decision.

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Manuela Perteghella, the Liberal Democrat MP for Stratford-on-Avon, described the news as shocking and said she would write to the university to express her deep disappointment. The University and College Union said the decision was evidence of yet another humanities department under attack, and warned that it could easily lead to redundancies and the cutting of programmes.

Impact on Students, Staff and Future Programmes

The university's Shakespeare MA programmes will continue to recruit for 2027/28, and the university said it will support current postgraduate students and colleagues throughout the move. For students, the change means that the institute's teaching and research will take place at the Edgbaston campus rather than in Stratford from September 2027.

Professor Michael Dobson warned that without Shakespeare students to teach, his colleagues would soon be at risk of redundancy. The Union and College Union has likewise warned of possible job losses and programme cuts, linking the Shakespeare Institute decision to a wider pressure on humanities departments.

The university's finances were also cited in the debate. According to its annual report, the University of Birmingham's total income exceeded £1billion for the first time in 2024-25, rising 16 per cent on the previous year, from £945million to £1,092million. The institute, which celebrated its 75th birthday in July, remains a central part of the university's Shakespeare offer as the move approaches.