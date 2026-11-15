Shakespeare Institute Director Resigns Over Move to Birmingham

Professor Michael Dobson quits as Director of the Shakespeare Institute in protest of its relocation from Stratford-upon-Avon to Birmingham, sparking outrage among scholars.

Professor Michael Dobson, the Director of the Shakespeare Institute, has announced his resignation in direct opposition to the University of Birmingham's plan to relocate the institution from Stratford-upon-Avon to its Edgbaston campus by the start of the 2027-28 academic year. This decision marks a contentious end to a 75-year relationship between the institute and the town where William Shakespeare was born, igniting a fierce debate among humanities scholars, theatre professionals, and local politicians about the future of Shakespearean studies in the UK.

Director Resigns Over Relocation Decision

Professor Dobson stated he would "resign rather than aid and abet" the move, describing the university's choice as "absurd" and made without consulting the faculty. He informed staff that management decided to move them out of the Grade II-listed Mason Croft building, which the institute has occupied since 1951, without prior notice or consultation. He emphasized that the faculty was neither part of the decision-making process nor allowed to influence it, highlighting a significant breakdown in institutional communication and respect for academic staff.

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On Sunday evening, Professor Dobson revealed he had received an inundation of messages of support and outrage from theatre people and Shakespeare fans worldwide. While he plans to continue working until the end of the current academic year, he firmly stated he will certainly not move to Birmingham. His resignation underscores the deep emotional and professional attachment faculty members feel toward the institute's historic home in the Warwickshire town, which stands moments away from Shakespeare's Birthplace.

Scholars Condemn Move as Cultural Vandalism

The relocation has triggered a wave of condemnation from prominent figures in academia and the arts, who view the move as a dereliction of cultural duty. Adrian Hilton, an author and former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, labeled the decision as "educational and cultural desecration." Melissa Terras, a professor of digital cultural heritage at the University of Edinburgh, characterized the move as symbolic of wider "cultural vandalism" affecting higher education across the United Kingdom. These criticisms suggest the issue extends beyond a single institution to broader trends in academic resource allocation.

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Will Tosh, director of education at Shakespeare's Globe, took to LinkedIn to express his dismay, stating he could not use decorous words to describe the folly of the decision. He warned of the profoundly negative impact on current and future students as well as the field of scholarship. Manuela Perteghella, the Liberal Democrat MP for Stratford-on-Avon, also expressed deep disappointment, promising to write to the university to formally protest the "shocking news" and its implications for the local cultural landscape.

The University and College Union described the announcement as evidence of "yet another humanities department under attack." Union representatives warned that the move could easily lead to redundancies and the cutting of essential programs, reflecting broader concerns about the sustainability of specialized humanities disciplines within large research universities. The union's stance aligns with the fears expressed by the institute's faculty regarding the viability of their programs outside their traditional location.

University Denies Cost-Cutting Claims

A University of Birmingham spokesman defended the decision, asserting that it is an academic choice rather than a cost-cutting measure. The university stated that undergraduate Shakespeare teaching is already based at the Edgbaston campus, and the institute's move will bring all Shakespeare scholarship together in one location. They emphasized that the institute's collection, which includes approximately 60,000 volumes, archives, manuscripts, and audio-visual materials, will be kept intact with nothing disposed of, addressing concerns about the preservation of scholarly resources.

The university also highlighted its financial robustness, noting that total income exceeded £1 billion for the first time in the 2024-25 academic year, an increase of 16 percent from the previous year's £945 million. This financial data contrasts with the faculty's fears of financial motivation, suggesting the university views the consolidation as a strategic academic alignment rather than a fiscal necessity. They pledged to support current postgraduate students and colleagues throughout the transition process over the next two years.

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Future of Programs and Student Recruitment

Despite university assurances, Professor Dobson expressed serious doubts about the survival of the institute's long-established MA programmes in Shakespeare studies. He argued that students primarily choose the institute because of its proximity to Shakespeare's home town and the Royal Shakespeare Company, rather than an affinity for Birmingham. He feared that without the student body, his colleagues could soon face redundancy, a prospect that the union has already flagged as a potential outcome of the restructuring.

The institute, founded in 1951 at the Mason Croft building, has a rich history of collaboration with renowned figures such as Dame Judi Dench, who celebrated its 75th birthday in July and hoped it would continue for another 75 years. The upcoming move to the Edgbaston campus represents a significant shift in the institute's identity and operational context. The university maintains that Shakespeare studies remain a priority and that the MA programs will continue to recruit for the 2027/28 academic year, even as the physical location changes. This transition promises to redefine the academic and cultural landscape of both Stratford-upon-Avon and Birmingham for years to come.