Shakespeare in the Park revival of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ gets trapped behind a border wall

The Public Theater’s new Shakespeare in the Park production of “Romeo & Juliet” has engaging young lovers and a veteran supporting cast.

The Public Theater’s new Shakespeare in the Park production of “Romeo & Juliet” has engaging young lovers, a veteran supporting cast, haunting graveyard imagery and an effective use of Spanish.

Director Saheem Ali relocates Shakespeare’s tragedy to “Nueva Verona,” a community along the U.S.-Mexico border. The setting accommodates the diverse cast, Mexican cultural references and bilingual text, giving the evening a youthful, inclusive energy that feels right for Shakespeare in the Park. Maruti Evans’ set is dominated by an imposing barrier stretching across the rear of the Delacorte stage. Its tall, closely spaced metal slats tilt at sharp angles.

The Montagues hang “Abolish ICE” and “Defund the Wall” signs on the barrier, while the black-clad Capulets patrol like a militarized enforcement force.is irrational, inherited and mutually sustained. Recasting one side as protesters and the other as an enforcement squad creates a political conflict that the text cannot support. The contrast with the Public’s infamous 2017 “Julius Caesar,” which presented a Caesar modeled on Donald Trump, is instructive.

Many found that production distasteful, but its concept was coherent: “Julius Caesar” is explicitly concerned with political power and assassination. Here, the border politics feel unsupported and unnecessary. The current staging fares considerably better when it turns its attention away from politics and back to the young couple. Daniel Bravo Hernández and Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens make Romeo and Juliet silly, impulsive and unmistakably young.

They giggle, tease and rush headlong into emotions they have only just discovered. Rather than treating the lovers as literary monuments, the actors make them spontaneous and entirely their own. Ali has Romeo and Juliet perform portions of their scenes together in Spanish, giving them a private language. Although there are no English supertitles, the Spanish is used sparingly and even spectators who have never read the play know the basic story of “Romeo and Juliet.

” The leads are surrounded by strong veterans. Deirdre O’Connell is a raspy, hard-drinking Nurse with eccentric comic timing. Francis Jue makes Friar Lawrence warm and anxious. LaChanze brings glamour to Lady Capulet, Glenn Fleshler is chilling when Lord Capulet turns on Juliet, and Caleb Joshua Eberhardt gives Mercutio loose-limbed swagger.

In contrast to the border wall, the makeshift graveyard that covers the front of the stage works beautifully. Rough crosses rise from the ground, the Virgin and La Catrina loom over the action, and black-robed figures appear like messengers of death. The Catholic and funerary imagery suits a play that announces its fatal ending at the outset. At nearly three hours, the production already feels overextended before its strangest addition.

Following the deaths, reconciliation and curtain call, Jue officiates the real-life wedding of a couple from the audience. The gesture is well meant, but bizarre. After watching a secret teenage marriage contribute to multiple deaths, who feels like watching a wedding? The border concept deserves criticism, but it should not obscure the fact that this remains a well-acted production.

It is free, performed outdoors under the stars and infused with the youthful, diverse spirit that has long made Shakespeare in the Park special.returns to NYC parks this summer2026 WORLD CUP: Brazil and Morocco share spoils in opening game at MetLife Stadium2026 WORLD CUP: Morocco’s draw vs. Brazil at MetLife is new norm for African powerhouseBrooklyn shooting: Person of interest questioned after man shot dead outside apartment buildingBrooklyn Paper





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