Shaker Square building repeated vandalism prompts reward offer

A Shaker Square building has been vandalized repeatedly, with the most recent attack causing more than $20,000 in damage.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Shaker Square building has been vandalized repeatedly, with the most recent attack causing more than $20,000 in damage. Security video from SEIU 1199 on May 16 shows four people appearing to be teenagers throwing rocks and smashing windows at the building.

SEIU 1199 has occupied the building since 2019 and says it has dealt with a pattern of property crime since moving in. The union reported car break-ins, stolen catalytic converters and a shattered front window two weeks ago. The most recent vandalism damaged every window on the back of the building. SEIU 1199 has filed police reports for each incident and is now offering a $500 reward to identify the four people in the security video.

“Our youth, they need to know that when they do things like this, they are consequences,” Lynn Radcliffe with the union said. The union says the reward is not about putting young people in jail, but about ensuring vandalism has consequences.

“Well I think everyone’s concerned about their safety,” John Jones with SEIU 1199 said. “That’s a part of this ensuring that everyone is safe. Not only the union members, but the community as a whole. ” Cleveland Police say officers from the fourth district responded to a propert damage call on May 16.

Officers say it’s initial investigation reveals a group of juveniles allegedly damaged windows at the SEIU building. The vandalism investigation remains open, according to CPD. Sentencing for former Cuyahoga County judge guilty of tampering with recordsNortheast Ohio teacher dies suddenly due to an ‘undiagnosed, aggressive form of leukemia’





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SEIU 1199 Cleveland Building Vandalism Reward Cleveland Property Crime Shaker Square Security

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