Business owners and shoppers share what shopping local means to them at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Shoppers gathered at the Van Aken District on Saturday for an event celebrating Small Business Saturday. Among the local businesses is The Corner, which sells products from several local artists.

Employee Karen Bridges Draper said some of those creators have turned hobbies or childhood interests into something more.

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“Sometimes there’s women or men that have retired, and so we’re now tapping into what we truly love,” Draper said. Amy Cocco, owner of Dog-Eared Books, followed a similar path. She held a pop-up Saturday for her mobile bookstore after turning her love of reading into a business.