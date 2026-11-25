The City of Shaker Heights is considering legislation that would make misuse of the Automated License Plate Recognition system, including Flock, a criminal offense. Details below:

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The City of Shaker Heights is considering legislation that would make misuse of the Automated License Plate Recognition system, including Flock, a criminal offense.

Automated License Plate Recognition technology, also known as ALPR technology, has been at the center of public controversy for much of the year, and it is not the first time Shaker Heights has been mentioned in the conversation. In a Nov. 23 memorandum addressed to members of the Shaker Heights City Council, Police Chief Wayne Hudson said he and Mayor David Weiss listened to community concern about"law enforcement employees in other agencies misusing ALPR data" while also noting that there have been no such violations of the ALPR policy by members of the Shaker Heights Police Department.

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State law already levies criminal penalties for misuse of the Law Enforcement Automated Data Systems, also known as"LEADS.

" However, the Nov. 23 memorandum claims this ALPR legislation would be the first of its kind in Ohio. Shaker Heights ALPR policy violations already subject officers to sanctions up to and including termination, but this legislation would impose criminal consequences as well. Under the proposed ordinance, if a member of law enforcement was found to have used the data for non-legitimate law enforcement purposes, they would be subject to up to six months of jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

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Such misuse would be classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, which Law Director William Gruber said makes up the majority of offenses in the City's codified ordinances. It is also the harshest penalty the City can impose for ordinance violations. The Shaker Heights Police Department first presented the proposed ordinance to the Safety and Public Works Committee on Nov. 5, 2026.

Gruber compared the proposed ordinance to the state laws on LEADS, and he told the committee that he does not anticipate it would be repealed as a result of the several pending statehouse bills regarding the ALPR cameras.

"Mayor Weiss commented on the success of the Flock system and ALPR data usage in solving crimes and assisting in law enforcement investigations, while respecting our community members’ privacy interests and sensitivity to this technology," the memorandum says. Hudson said current internal policies"mandating the identification of a report number and disclosing the purpose of the search" can be used to track a complaint.

Even without instances of Shaker Heights police personnel misusing the system, the department did establish"strict limits" on Flock data use in May of this year. A group of residents had brought to the City's attention that a small percentage of Flock searches in January, March, and April of 2026 had searched for the term"immigration.

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" The news release said this was not consistent with Shaker Heights policies, and the City took the following actions: opting in to a Flock feature that blocks searches for"immigration," requiring other departments using Shaker Heights data to adhere to the same policies, instituting a daily review of Flock searches, and finalizing"contractual updates" with Flock to limit the company's use of Shaker Heights data. RELATED: Shaker Heights changes Flock camera policy after probe finds hundreds of outside immigration searches In that release, Weiss said,"We believe that the Flock system makes our community safer, and we will be vigilant to prevent misuse of its data or for any inappropriate purposes.

” In the November 5 Committee meeting, Weiss said he and City management believed"strongly" in creating a law criminally penalizing the misuse of this data, and he said a public conversation about the use of ALPR cameras would be scheduled for mid-December. The Safety and Public Works Committee voted unanimously to support the City's recommendation for the proposed ordinance to be passed on first reading. If approved, it would take effect after 30 days.