ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System Achieves Usable Warning Times in Recent Earthquakes

The ShakeAlert earthquake early warning (EEW) system has demonstrated its ability to provide usable warning times before damaging shaking in recent earthquakes. This system, partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), delivers alerts to the public and triggers automated systems in California, Oregon, and Washington.

The ShakeAlert earthquake early warning (EEW) system, partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ) licensed operators, delivers EEW alerts to the public and triggers automated systems when a significant earthquake is expected to impact California, Oregon, or Washington. ShakeAlert's primary goal is to provide usable warning times before the arrival of damaging shaking. EEW is most likely to achieve this goal in large‐magnitude earthquakes.

In recent years, ShakeAlert has undergone a series of upgrades to its underlying scientific algorithms aimed at improved performance during large earthquakes. Version 3 of this software recently went live in the production system and includes improvements to all algorithms. The main seismic algorithms that detect an earthquake and characterize its location, magnitude, and fault rupture orientation are faster than older versions. Other key changes include: using real‐time geodetic data to characterize the magnitude growth in large earthquakes; the introduction of an alert pause procedure to compromise between speed near the epicenter and improved accuracy at larger distances; and the inclusion of a nonergodic site‐response model in the ground‐motion predictions.ShakeAlert has achieved its primary goal of usable warning times before strong shaking at some locations in real‐time operations in recent 6 earthquakes. Using offline tests, we demonstrate usable warning times are possible for many sites with peak shaking values of modified Mercalli intensity (MMI) 7–8 in 8+ earthquakes. ShakeAlert partners use a variety of MMI and magnitude thresholds in deciding when to alert their users within bounds set by the USGS. Our study shows that there is room to raise the magnitude thresholds up to about 5.5 without adversely affecting performance in large earthquakes. The ground‐motion criteria are more complex owing to a significant drop‐off in warning times between the MMI 4 and 5 levels of predicted shaking. However, widely used ShakeAlert products, such as the MMI 3 and 4 contour products, can provide sufficiently long warning times before strong shaking in moderate‐to‐great earthquakes to enable a range of protective actions





USGS_Quakes / 🏆 342. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Science & Technology EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SHAKERALERT USGS SEISMIC ALGORITHMS GROUND MOTION PREDICTIONS WARNING TIMES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Earthquake Early Warning Systems: Can Seconds Save Lives?This article explores the potential of earthquake early warning (EEW) systems to mitigate injuries and deaths during earthquakes. Using an agent-based simulation, researchers demonstrate how EEW alerts can provide individuals with precious seconds to take protective actions before significant shaking occurs.

Read more »

ProductsEarthquake Hazards Program products and tools to support earthquake-hazards decisions.

Read more »

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Warning IssuedA powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck southwestern Japan, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal areas. Authorities urged evacuations as a precautionary measure.

Read more »

Japan Hit by Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake, Tsunami Warning IssuedA magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Kyushu, Japan, triggering a tsunami warning. Several nuclear power plants were shaken, but no abnormalities have been reported.

Read more »

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Warning IssuedA powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck off the coast of southwestern Japan, triggering a tsunami warning. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the warning for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, predicting waves of up to 1 meter.

Read more »

Strong Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Warning IssuedA 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan prompting a tsunami warning. While there were no immediate reports of damage, authorities urged coastal residents to evacuate as a precautionary measure. Experts are monitoring the situation to determine if the earthquake is related to the Nankai Trough quakes.

Read more »