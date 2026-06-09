Shailene Woodley's Summer Style Secret: Loose Denim

Actress Shailene Woodley has challenged the conventional wisdom that baggy jeans add bulk, proving that they can create a sleek and stylish look when paired with the right pieces. Her recent outfit, featuring a fitted top, loose white jeans, and pointed-toe heels, has inspired fashion enthusiasts to embrace the wide-leg denim trend this summer. The jeans, priced at $32, are a budget-friendly option that offers a flattering fit and structured fabric.

Actress Shailene Woodley has sparked a summer fashion trend by swapping skinny jeans for a looser silhouette, proving that baggy white denim can actually create a sleek and effortless look when styled correctly.

She was spotted wearing a fitted white long-sleeved top tucked into loose white jeans, paired with pointed-toe heels and a structured brown suede handbag. The monochromatic look was accentuated by her relaxed denim, which featured a high-rise fit and wide-leg silhouette, creating a flattering and proportionate ensemble. The jeans, currently on sale for $32 at Amazon, come in sizes S to XXL and are made from a structured cotton-blend fabric that maintains shape throughout the day.

They are available in several washes, with the crisp white version being a standout choice for summer





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Shailene Woodley Summer Fashion Loose Denim Wide-Leg Jeans Budget-Friendly Fashion

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