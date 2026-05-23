Shailene Woodley on Her Working Relationship with Theo James and 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' Awkward Moments

In the news article, Shailene Woodley talks about her close friendship and working relationship with Theo James, a British actor, and shares personal anecdotes about their collaboration, including tough moments and bonding moments. She also discusses their shared roles in the ‘Divergent’ series and how James was perfect for her role in 'Fault in Our Stars'.

Shailene Woodley felt like the relationship she shared with Theo James is like that of her family. They play siblings Tris and Caleb in the ‘Divergent’ series, and Woodley shared personal stories of their working relationship, which included bonding and support after work sessions.

She also mentioned how James made a perfect choice for the role of her love interest Gus in ‘Fault in Our Stars. ’ Woodley also revealed some awkward moments in front of Theo James during their intimate scenes in ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager. ’ Despite the challenges, the two actors remained close





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Shailene Woodley Theo James Acting Relationship Intimacy Awkward Family Supportive Unconditional Love Horrible Experiences On The Set

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