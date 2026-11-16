Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Big Night Both Concerning and Encouraging for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s superstar led the team to a win to cap off a road trip, but it wasn’t always pretty. On Sunday night, the Thunder snapped their three-game losi

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts after making a layup during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn Sunday night, the Thunder snapped their three-game losing streak with a. While the final score makes it look like there wasn’t any problem for the shorthanded Thunder against the league’s worst team, that wasn’t quite the case. Throughout the first half, the Thunder and Kings went back and forth a bit, albeit with Oklahoma City holding the lead most of the way.

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An 11-0 run to end the half extended the Thunder’s lead to 12, and the team never looked back from there, never allowing the Kings to chip away at the advantage. However, much of that first half was another showing of what the team had looked like across the first three games of the road trip. Relying on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to keep the team afloat, and living or dying by his play.

Ultimately, the Thunder thrived thanks to his output, which featured 37 points on 13-of-20 shooting to go with a couple of assists. A vintage scoring performance from the back-to-back MVP was more than enough to put the Thunder over the top.

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However, that leaves some cause for concern. It took a 37-point night from the MVP to get past the Kings, including a 21-point first half when the game was still in the balance.outscored Sacramento by 19 when Gilgeous-Alexander was on the floor, which is the showing of an MVP, but the falloff when he heads to the bench is still a concern and something the Thunder need to work through.

While it wasn’t always pretty, the Thunder still have plenty of positives to take away from the game and Gilgeous-Alexander’s output. Against bad teams like the Kings, Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to dominate and flirt with a 40-point game despite playing under 30 minutes is massive for the Thunder.will be hoping for performances of that nature to stay in the game and for Gilgeous-Alexander to be able to hit clutch shots to close games.

As evidenced by the Thunder’s previous two contests, that strategy won’t always go according to plan. So, using his skills to push Oklahoma City ahead by enough against lesser teams will play a crucial role in the team’s ability to rack up some wins until Chet Holmgren returns.

Needing to rely so heavily on a two-time MVP to beat the Kings isn’t always the best look, but it showed that simply having Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor is enough to keep the win total ticking up.