Shaheen: Ukraine Must Be Part of US-Russia Negotiations

Senator Jeanne Shaheen emphasizes Ukraine's vital role in any negotiations between Russia and the US, echoing President Zelenskyy's stance. She underscores the importance of a united front with European allies against Russia's aggression and highlights the complexities surrounding a potential deal involving Ukraine's critical minerals.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) stated on CBS's 'Face the Nation' on Sunday that a bipartisan group of senators share President Volodymyr Zelensky's view that ' Ukraine absolutely must be part of any negotiations between Russia and the United States.' Senator Shaheen was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, a global gathering of security leaders.

She emphasized the strong concern among European allies about the US position on Ukraine and the importance of a unified stance with NATO and European allies to hold Putin accountable through sanctions. She stressed the need to prevent any division between the US and its allies, as that is precisely what Putin has been attempting to exploit throughout the conflict. Senator Shaheen also addressed a potential deal proposed by President Trump regarding the possession of critical minerals in Ukraine. She noted that while there are potential benefits to US investment in Ukraine, the details surrounding the ownership and control of these minerals are unclear. Some are located in areas controlled by Russia, while others are owned by private oligarchs. Shaheen expressed that these aspects require further clarification and that she had not yet seen the agreement presented to President Zelenskyy. Finally, Senator Shaheen highlighted a key point raised during conversations with President Zelenskyy: the unwavering insistence that Ukraine be directly involved in any negotiations concerning its future. Zelenskyy emphasized the principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,' and Shaheen assured him that the bipartisan senators she met with share this view, firmly believing that Ukraine must be an integral part of any discussions between Russia and the United States





