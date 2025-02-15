Shahbazyan vs Budka: Expert Predicts Knockout Victory for Favorite

Tony Satori analyzes the upcoming UFC Fight Night matchup between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dylan Budka, predicting a knockout victory for the heavily favored Shahbazyan. He examines Budka's recent struggles and Shahbazyan's power striking, highlighting the value of the knockout bet.

Edmen Shahbazyan faces Dylan Budka in a UFC Fight Night main card clash, and expert Tony Satori predicts a decisive knockout victory for Shahbazyan . Shahbazyan is a substantial betting favorite at -370 with BET99, while Budka returns at +270. Satori acknowledges Budka 's potential but points to his underwhelming UFC performances, particularly his losses to Cesar Almeida and Andre Petroski.

Budka's struggle to establish distance against Almeida led to a brutal clinch battle where he gassed out while absorbing strikes. His subsequent fight against Petroski, marred by a missed weight and near collapse at the weigh-in, further raises concerns about his ability to compete at 185 pounds. Satori believes Budka needs a significant improvement in his striking, grappling, and takedown defense to stand a chance against Shahbazyan.Although Satori doubts Budka's ability to win the fight, he sees value in Shahbazyan's method-of-victory odds, particularly the knockout prop. He highlights Budka's tendency to fade in the later rounds and Shahbazyan's powerful striking, evidenced by 11 of his 13 wins ending by knockout or technical knockout. Satori believes the knockout bet offers plus-money value despite Shahbazyan's recent 2-5 record, arguing that Budka is not on the same level as the fighters Shahbazyan has faced in his losses





