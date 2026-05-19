Shadow Home Secretary Calls for Electronic Tags and Curfew for Migrants Seeking Asylum in Britain

In light of a Sudanese migrant's stabbing to death of a hotel worker, Tory MP Chris Philp has suggested stricter monitoring measures for asylum seekers, including electronic tagging and curfew. He hoped for an urgent bill named 'Rhiannon's Law' to implement these measures, taking cues from the victim's mother's fight for stricter immigration controls.

Migrants who enter Britain via unlawful means should be electronically tagged and placed under curfew, the Shadow Home Secretary has said. Tory MP Chris Philp has called for the Government to better monitor those seeking asylum after Sudanese migrant Deng Chol Majek stabbed hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte to death in October 2024.

Majek stabbed Ms Whyte 23 times with a screwdriver after following her to the train station from the hotel where she had worked and where he was living. He was seen dancing and laughing after the murder - and is now serving a life sentence. Ms Whyte's mother, Siobhan, stared him down in court as she told him: 'Let me see you dancing now.

' It emerged during the trial that Majek lied about his age upon entry to the UK and had been refused asylum in Germany - prompting Siobhan to call for tougher vetting on those seeking to stay in the country





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Migrants Unlawful Entry Electronic Tagging Curfew Stronger Vetting Tougher Measures Deferral Of Removal Order Deportation European Court Of Human Rights Borders Plan Arrest Warrant

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