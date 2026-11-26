Damian Hinds reflects on his mother's dementia and the strain on unpaid carers, while endorsing a new Daily Mail support initiative for relatives.

Shadow Health Secretary Damian Hinds has issued a poignant reflection on the personal toll of caring for a family member with severe dementia, highlighting the immense strain placed on unpaid carers. The Conservative MP for East Hampshire disclosed his lasting regret over his limited involvement in caring for his mother, Bebe, while his father, Frank, shouldered the majority of the burden.

Personal Regret Over Care Burden

Mr Hinds, who has served as the Tory MP for East Hampshire since 2010, candidly admitted that he still feels deep guilt for not doing more to assist his parents as his mother's health rapidly deteriorated. He acknowledged that his sister was present for his parents significantly more often than he was, a fact that continues to trouble him. During his mother's decline, which included the loss of her ability to speak, write, and eat normally, his father Frank bore approximately 90 percent of the physical and emotional strain.

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While Mr Hinds was working in the hotel industry, building his career in London and occasionally traveling abroad, his parents resided in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. He confessed that even during his visits, he was so focused on trying to help his seriously ill mother that he failed to fully recognize the suffering his father was enduring. He noted that he could have visited more frequently, emphasizing that time is a finite gift that cannot be regained once lost.

Medical History and Family Impact

Mr Hinds detailed the tragic progression of his mother's illnesses, revealing that she suffered from both frontotemporal dementia and motor neurone disease. Her condition forced her to move from her own home to a nursing home and eventually into hospital care before she passed away in 2012 at the age of 74. In a desperate attempt to preserve some form of communication with her, Mr Hinds purchased an adapted keyboard and specialized writing equipment to allow her to express herself for a little longer.

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Despite his efforts to support his mother, Mr Hinds conceded that he likely did not consider the pressure on his father as much as he should have at the time. He observed that his father was reluctant to ask for help and did not always speak openly about his coping mechanisms. This family experience has made Mr Hinds acutely aware of the emotional, physical, and financial struggles faced by unpaid carers who often feel isolated in their duties.

Support for Dementia Carers Initiative

In response to these challenges, Mr Hinds has trained as a Dementia Friends Champion, a role designed to offer awareness and advice to others facing similar situations. His personal reflections align with a major Daily Mail appeal aimed at raising millions of pounds for a pioneering support network called Dementia Carers Together. This initiative, delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, seeks to provide vital resources to friends and relatives of those living with the disease.

The new support network will deliver nationwide six-week courses for unpaid carers, offering them information about their rights and available services. These sessions are designed to help attendees meet others in similar situations, thereby addressing the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that often follow a loved one's diagnosis. Mr Hinds welcomed the initiative, praising the newspaper for making these sessions available and for raising public awareness about dementia on a large scale.

Policy Advocacy and Next Steps

Shadow Health Secretary Damian Hinds used his platform to stress the critical importance of respite care, stating that everyone needs a break to regroup and renew. He emphasized that the government must ensure the impact of dementia on carers is properly considered when the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, known as NICE, assesses new treatments for NHS use. Mr Hinds also backed efforts to speed up dementia diagnosis times to improve patient outcomes.

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He warned that dementia cannot be regarded as a forgotten disease, given the scale of the challenge it presents to families and the healthcare system. By speaking openly about his family's struggle, Mr Hinds aims to contribute to a more constructive and positive campaign for better support. He concluded that while individuals can always do more, systemic changes are necessary to support the millions of unpaid carers across the country who keep the healthcare system running.