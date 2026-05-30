Shaboozey Teases Ciara Miller in 'Cowgirl' Music Video

Shaboozey teases Summer House star Ciara Miller in his 'Cowgirl' music video, while a notable music release features a limited edition zoetrope vinyl pressing and a tour spanning North America and Latin America.

Shaboozey has teased that Summer House star Ciara Miller is in his ' Cowgirl ' music video . The title of the music video is 'Behind Every Outlaw Is a Cowgirl Twice as Dangerous'.

In other music news, from Ariana Grande to Labrinth, aespa and more, fans are voting for their favorite new music release this week. A notable music release is the limited edition zoetrope vinyl pressing of an album, which brings ten album icons to life in motion. This album is part of a tour that is spanning North America and Latin America.

The North American leg of the tour launches on August 30 in San Diego, where the band will open for another act. A notable achievement of the band is that they debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its release last year, marking the group's first U.S. top 10 album and the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted act has broken into that tier of the chart.

The album moved 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week - of which 33,500 were pure album sales - amassed over 200 million global streams, debuted at No. 10 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut U.S. chart, and landed at No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes Download Album chart. The band also broke the top 20 in the U.K., with career-high positions also recorded in the Netherlands and France.

Formed in Tokyo in 2010, BABYMETAL - fronted by SU-METAL, MOAMETAL and MOMOMETAL - built their following through explosive live shows before breaking internationally, opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn and Lady Gaga en route to becoming one of the most distinctive and widely followed acts in global metal





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Shaboozey Ciara Miller Cowgirl BABYMETAL Music Video

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