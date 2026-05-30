Shaboozey Announces 'Cowgirl' Single with Bravo's Ciara Miller Amid Upcoming Album

Country music star Shaboozey announced new single 'Cowgirl' featuring Bravo reality star Ciara Miller, set for release June 5, ahead of his July concept album. The news, revealed at the ACM Awards, includes a Western-themed video preview and ties into his historic chart success.

Shaboozey , the rising country music star, made a significant announcement at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17, 2026.

The artist, known for his genre-blending style and historic chart achievements, revealed the release date for his upcoming single, 'Cowgirl,' scheduled for June 5. Adding to the excitement, he confirmed that Ciara Miller, a popular Bravo reality television personality from Summer House, will star alongside him in the music video. This collaboration bridges the worlds of country music and reality television, generating considerable buzz among fans of both genres.

Shaboozey shared a short preview of the music video on social media, offering followers a glimpse into its Western-inspired aesthetic. The clip features the singer and Miller dancing together, both dressed in coordinated cowboy and cowgirl attire, embodying the song's thematic core. The caption on Shaboozey's post read: 'They say behind every outlaw is a cowgirl twice as dangerous. Cowgirl out 6/5.

' Miller later amplified the news by sharing it to her Instagram Stories with the simple, confirming message: 'I'm the cowgirl. ' This playful yet bold declaration aligns with the song's narrative and hints at a strong on-screen partnership. This single serves as a precursor to Shaboozey's ambitious new concept album, 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales,' set for release on July 31.

The album is a follow-up to his breakout 2024 project, which catapulted him into the national spotlight. In interviews, Shaboozey has described the album as an exploration of diverse themes, weaving tales that blend outlaw country vibes with contemporary storytelling. The 'Cowgirl' single and its video are integral to this narrative, introducing characters and aesthetics that will be expanded upon throughout the album's tracklist. Shaboozey's recent success has been nothing short of monumental.

His 2024 single 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' shattered records, spending an unprecedented amount of time at number one on the charts and setting a new benchmark for country hits. That track's triumph was historic, making Shaboozey the first performer ever to rank within the top 10 simultaneously on the Country Airplay, Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

Furthermore, it achieved a rare feat by becoming only the second song by a Black artist to lead both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts, solidifying his status as a pioneering force in modern music. His ability to cross genre boundaries has earned him a unique place in industry history.

Meanwhile, in a completely different realm of entertainment, Summer House continues to be a source of dramatic revelations. Castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson confessed in March to engaging in a secret romantic relationship behind the backs of West's ex-girlfriend (and Amanda's alleged best friend) Ciara Miller-the same Ciara who now appears in Shaboozey's video-and Amanda's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke.

This illicit relationship sparked major conflicts during the show's season, drawing the ire of multiple housemates and leading to intense on-screen confrontations. The overlapping connection between Ciara Miller's reality TV drama and her new music video role adds another layer of intrigue, creating an unexpected crossover between country music and the Bravo universe





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Shaboozey Cowgirl Single Ciara Miller Bravo Summer House The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales ACM Awards Country Music New Album A Bar Song Tipsy

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