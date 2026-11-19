Shabernack Studios offers Kibo to Yume for free on Steam before its permanent removal on November 30. Learn why the indie RPG is retiring and find similar titles to try now.

The independent developer Shabernack Studios has announced that its role-playing game Kibo to Yume is now available for free on the Steam platform. This strategic shift occurs just months after the title's initial launch, offering players a final opportunity to claim the software before it disappears from the digital storefront. The decision marks a significant change for the small team behind the project, which aims to preserve access for its existing community while preparing for the game's eventual removal.

Kibo to Yume officially launched on September 25 with a modest price tag of $2.99. As of the recent announcement, the Steam store page for the game now displays a Free to Play label alongside an open Play Game button. This interface update allows users to add the title to their personal libraries without any financial transaction. The developer has explicitly confirmed that this is not a temporary trial or a limited-time weekend event, but rather a permanent status change for those who act before the deadline.

Also read Fanatics Studios Hires Jamal Henderson as Its First-Ever President of Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

The Delisting Process and Deadline

Shabernack Studios has set November 30 as the final date for the title to remain accessible on the Steam store. Once this date passes, the game will be permanently retired from the storefront, meaning new players will no longer be able to discover or download it through the standard listing. The developer posted a retirement notice on the store page to thank players who purchased the game, added it to wishlists, or simply visited the page during its short lifecycle.

While the notice confirms the impending removal, it does not provide a detailed explanation for why the studio is pulling the title. Possible reasons for such a decision can range from legal complications to internal developmental limitations or business strategy shifts. Regardless of the underlying cause, the studio wants to ensure that anyone who wishes to own the game can do so without cost before the final cutoff.

Advertisement

Gameplay Mechanics and Story Details

Kibo to Yume centers on a protagonist named Hikaru, whose mundane existence is interrupted when he finds himself trapped in an alternate timeline. The narrative presents a world that appears familiar but contains unsettling anomalies, requiring players to explore the setting and interact with unusual characters to understand what caused Hikaru's displacement. The story blends mystery and emotional storytelling with elements of absurd humor to create a unique atmospheric experience.

Combat in the game utilizes a classic turn-based system where players must build a party and leverage the specific strengths of each character during encounters. The developer, Shabernack Studios, places significant emphasis on the game's soundtrack, which dynamically accompanies exploration, battles, and key story scenes. Player choices are designed to directly affect the narrative flow, adding depth to the exploration and character interactions.

Alternative Free Indie RPG Recommendations

For players interested in similar short, story-driven experiences, Shabernack Studios suggests checking out Grimm's Hollow. Developed by ghosthunter, this title follows a character named Lavender as she navigates a strange afterlife village to find her missing brother. The game features adorable but unfriendly ghosts, haunted caves, and turn-based combat with multiple endings. It remains completely free on Steam and is not scheduled for delisting.

Another recommended title is Into the Evernight, a retro-styled tactical RPG where the primary objective is to stop an encroaching darkness. This game offers turn-based combat, squad upgrades, and branching story paths that vary based on player decisions. With its darker setting and multiple potential outcomes, it serves as a compelling option for fans of choice-driven RPGs who are looking for substantial content to enjoy after Kibo to Yume is gone.