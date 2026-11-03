Shabana Mahmood Dilutes Immigration Rules For Foreign Care Workers

The UK Home Secretary reverses harsh stance, allowing most foreign care workers to gain permanent residency in five years despite earlier warnings of economic strain.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has substantially revised her administration's strategy regarding immigration restrictions, effectively abandoning strict timelines that would have delayed permanent residency for thousands of overseas workers. The updated policy framework, published by the Home Office, ensures that the majority of foreign care workers currently residing in Britain can qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain after just five years, matching the existing status quo.

Policy Reversal On Care Worker Settlement Paths

The core mechanism of the new guidelines significantly reduces the waiting period for settlement compared to the initial proposals released by Shabana Mahmood earlier in the year. Under the previous blueprint, the Home Secretary had intended to extend qualification periods for most of the 1.6 million migrants scheduled to qualify for permanent rights by 2030. However, the revised document indicates that 1.9 million individuals are now estimated to become eligible within that same timeframe.

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Critically, only approximately 500,000 of these applicants will be required to wait longer than five years to secure their status. This figure represents roughly a quarter of the total eligible pool. The adjustment means that most foreign care workers will retain their current pathway, which grants them access to welfare benefits, National Health Service healthcare, and social housing after a half-decade of residency.

Internal Pressure And Competing Political Views

This strategic pivot appears to reflect the influence of the left-wing faction within the Labour Party, forcing Shabana Mahmood to concede on points she had previously defended vigorously. During a speech in March, the Home Secretary had warned that high immigration levels following the pandemic were destabilizing the nation. She specifically targeted the influx of low-skilled care worker visas as a primary driver of this concern.

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Shabana Mahmood had argued in her March address that maintaining the previous restrictive reforms would save the taxpayer £10 billion over a lifetime. She emphasized that high immigration numbers were placing unsustainable pressure on the National Health Service and causing ever-lengthening waits for the 1.3 million people already listed for social housing. Despite these stated concerns, the administration has now chosen not to implement the harsher measures she outlined.

Impact On Specific Salary Brackets And Dates

The revised settlement rules apply to approximately 382,000 care workers and their dependents expected to reach settlement eligibility by 2030. Under the new package, 290,000 of these individuals will continue on the standard five-year pathway. This specific group includes those who obtained their visas before May of last year and have earned a minimum salary of £25,000 per year.

For the remaining 100,000 care workers and dependants, the Home Office is providing a second opportunity to meet the requirements. These individuals will be granted an additional five-year visa, after which they can re-apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain. Those in the highest earning bracket, with salaries of at least £125,141 annually, can settle within three years. Meanwhile, workers earning more than £50,271 and certain public service employees, such as doctors and teachers, retain the five-year settlement route.

Broader Legislative Changes And Implementation Timeline

Alongside the adjustments to care worker visas, the new policy introduces changes regarding family dependants. Dependents under the age of 25 will now be permitted to win Indefinite Leave to Remain alongside the main applicant in their household, typically a parent. Previously, these younger family members were required to meet the criteria independently, including satisfying minimum income levels and demonstrating English language proficiency.

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These consolidated measures are scheduled to be introduced in phases beginning in early next year. The reversal marks a distinct shift from the original blueprint published last November, which had proposed waiting periods of 15 or 20 years for many foreign nationals seeking permanent status. The final decision underscores the complex balance between political ideology and administrative reality within the current government framework.