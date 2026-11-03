Shabana Mahmood Dilutes Immigration Rules After Labour Revolt

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood scales back tough ILR rules after internal Labour opposition. Over 282,000 care workers now qualify for permanent status in five years instead of fifteen.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has significantly revised the UK government's proposed immigration regulations following intense backlash from within her own Labour Party. The adjusted plans now exempt nearly 300,000 foreign care workers from extended waiting periods that were originally designed to delay their eligibility for permanent residence. This major policy shift ensures that the majority of foreign nationals scheduled to become eligible for settlement by 2030 will not face the previously threatened lengthy delays.

Key Changes to Indefinite Leave to Remain

The revised framework drastically reduces the waiting period for indefinite leave to remain for care workers who arrived in the post-pandemic immigration wave. Instead of the initially proposed 15-year wait, more than 282,000 individuals will retain access to the standard five-year qualification period. This adjustment allows these workers to live, work, and claim benefits for the remainder of their lives after just five years of residency. Those who do not meet these criteria within the five-year window will be granted a new five-year visa and a second opportunity to apply for permanent residence.

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The new package also extends these concessions to other categories of workers and some asylum seekers who arrived in Britain. Previously, workers in lower-qualified jobs faced a 15-year wait for settlement, but the updated rules reduce this timeframe to ten years. The existing five-year route remains available for public sector employees requiring lower qualifications, including teaching assistants, podiatrists, and nursing auxiliaries. These changes represent a substantial departure from the blueprint published last November, which aimed to tighten eligibility criteria across the board.

Internal Labour Opposition and Cabinet Resistance

The decision to water down the original proposals follows a coordinated campaign by trade unions and backbench Labour MPs. Unison, the largest trade union in the UK, claimed credit for forcing the government to retreat from its initial stance. The revolt included opposition from key cabinet members, notably Housing Secretary Angela Rayner and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh. Rayner had previously criticized the reforms as un-British, while Fahnbulleh expressed doubts about the fairness of prolonging the settlement process for migrant workers.

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Ms Mahmood defended the revised approach by stating that settled status must be earned rather than given automatically. She emphasized that those who contribute most to society would settle faster, while those who do not comply with rules would face refusals or extended waits. However, critics argued that the government had capitulated to pressure from the left wing of the party. The Home Secretary acknowledged that the changes were necessary to maintain party unity while attempting to uphold principles of fairness in immigration policy.

Criticism From Conservative Leaders

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused Ms Mahmood of abandoning her previous ILR policy under pressure from open-border advocates. He highlighted that over 250,000 low-wage care workers and dependants, including some who entered fraudulently, would now be eligible to stay for at least ten years. Philp cited government figures estimating the cost to taxpayers at £10 billion in lifetime welfare and public service expenses. He argued that this outcome was unfair to hard-pressed British taxpayers who bear the financial burden of these decisions.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also criticized the reversal in a Daily Mail article, describing Ms Mahmood as humiliated by the internal revolt. She noted that the original principle of longer waits was reasonable and would have received Conservative support. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage labeled the move a capitulation, warning that it would cost the country a vast amount of money. He pointed out that the government had previously warned of a £10 billion drain on public finances if the original blueprint was not implemented.

Financial Impact and Future Implications

The financial implications of the scaled-back immigration rules remain a point of contention among policymakers and economists. While opponents cite the £10 billion figure associated with lifetime costs for welfare and NHS spending, government officials argue that this estimate is outdated. Recent communications suggest that the revised policies may save a few billion in welfare payments compared to the original scenario. The exact long-term fiscal impact will depend on future economic conditions and migration patterns.

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The revised policy aims to balance the need for robust immigration control with the practical requirements of the UK labor market. Care workers play a vital role in the healthcare system, and their retention is seen as essential for maintaining public services. The government intends to monitor the effects of these changes closely, particularly regarding integration and public service usage. As the new rules take effect, stakeholders across the political spectrum will assess whether the compromise achieves its intended goals of fairness and sustainability.