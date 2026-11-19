Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood acknowledges differential treatment in UK policing following the Henry Nowak case, prompting backlash from political rivals.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood conceded on Wednesday that instances of two-tier policing are occurring within British law enforcement agencies. The admission marks a significant shift for the Labour Party, which had previously rejected accusations of systemic bias as far-Right extremism. Mahmood made this revelation during a speech to police leaders at a summit in London, acknowledging that officers had engaged in differential treatment of certain groups.

The Nowak Case Trigger Policy Shift

The Home Secretary's acknowledgment followed the mishandling of the December murder of student Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa. The 23-year-old Sikh man was jailed for 25 years after killing the 18-year-old, who died from blood loss while handcuffed. Officers had initially dismissed Nowak's pleas for help, influenced by false claims that Digwa was a victim of a racist attack. This tragedy exposed flaws in how police interpreted anti-racism guidance issued by the National Police Chiefs' Council.

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Critics Praise Late Admission of Truth

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, stated that he had raised concerns about preferential treatment for over a year before the Home Secretary dismissed them. Philp claimed that Mahmood had suddenly seen the light after months of ignoring such warnings. Colin Sutton, a Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, agreed, stating that the political establishment had dismissed critics as alarmists for months. He asserted that the public already knew the truth about differential treatment in policing.

New Impartiality Standards Announced

Mahmood announced plans for a new impartiality standard requiring officers to treat everyone equally regardless of ethnicity. She criticized NPCC guidelines that suggested equality of outcomes does not mean treating everyone the same. The Home Secretary called this reasoning patently absurd and noted it risked undermining confidence in impartial policing. She also stated that officers should not participate in political activities, including attending LGBT Pride marches.

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Impact on Public Trust in Police

The Home Secretary warned that examples of differential treatment have a corrosive impact on public trust in policing. She rejected the notion that preferential treatment is systematic and routine, calling such claims utter rubbish. However, she admitted that false perceptions of two-tier policing have taken hold due to specific incidents. Dr John Coxhead, a professor at De Montfort University, emphasized that the public demands impartiality without fear or favor.

Reform Strategies and Future Steps

During the summit, Mahmood outlined reforms to boost senior roles within the police force. Hundreds of civilians will be trained to fill these positions as part of the restructuring plan. The government aims to restore faith in law enforcement through these structural changes and stricter adherence to impartiality standards. Police leaders and politicians must now work together to implement these new guidelines effectively.