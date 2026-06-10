Shabana Azeez Confirms The Pitt Season 3: Victoria Javadi Shifts to Psychiatry

In an interview at the Newport Beach TV Fest, actress Shabana Azeez announced that her character Victoria Javadi will move from the ER to a psychiatry rotation in The Pitt Season 3. This development aligns with the show's confirmed mental health focus for the new season, as described by star Noah Wyle. The arc follows Javadi's Season 2 struggles with the ER's toll and her parents' pressure, leading to her discovery of a passion for emergency psychiatry. Filming is set to begin in June.

Actress Shabana Azeez has confirmed that her character, medical student Victoria Javadi , will not be working in the emergency room during the upcoming third season of the medical drama The Pitt .

Speaking at the Newport Beach TV Fest on June 6, Azeez revealed that Javadi will instead be embarking on a psychiatry rotation. This narrative development aligns with the show's broader thematic direction for its next season, as star and executive producer Noah Wyle indicated to Vanity Fair that Season 3 will focus centrally on mental health, describing it as a story about a doctor's journey from denial to acceptance.

Writer Simran Baidwan also noted that filming for the new season is slated to begin in June, with the story taking place in November. Azeez's character arc has been building toward this specialty shift throughout Season 2, where Javadi faced pressure from her parents to pursue more prestigious fields like surgery or dermatology. The intense environment of the ER even led her to contemplate a complete departure from medicine for a career in law.

However, her experiences fostered a growing realization about the critical importance of mental healthcare. She ultimately identified psychiatry as her true calling after a pivotal conversation with Dr. Robby, who encouraged her ambition. Azeez expressed that portraying this new professional path for Javadi brings both excitement and a sense of vulnerability, stating it is an honor to depict this aspect of the medical field.

The show's creative team has consistently highlighted mental health as a core theme, and Javadi's rotation is a direct manifestation of that focus as production commences





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