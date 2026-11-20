José María Cabral, who has seen three of his films submitted for the Oscars, just premiered his new feature at Tallinn – and there is more to it than it might seem to folks outside his home country.

. That means that you can probably trust his gut when it comes to picking themes that are cinematic and feature more than a trickle of ideas.

So, why did he just celebrate the world premiere of his newest film that is not only a black comedy but also has the ominous titleCue the toilet humor, you say? Well, let’s first flush away any doubt you may have that this writer just made all this stuff up.

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The film did indeed premiere Thursday night in the And here is what it is about: The young daughter of a wealthy couple suffers from gut issues that the doctors just can’t seem to heal. The young nanny Lidi, portrayed by Cindy Galán, remains her upbeat self though, making the little girl smile despite all the health worries. And maid Dominga handles cooking and cleaning, sharing a small bunk bed with Lidi.

"I'm in Preparation for the End of Our World": Golshifteh Farahani on Art, War and Her Tallinn PremiereFather Raúl, played by Fele Martínez, a frustrated biotechnologist, keeps experimenting with homemade cures – and one day, he finds what seems to be the “miracle cure. ” But trust us, you don’t want to know what it is made of! Neither does his wife Verónica, played by Lizbeth Santos – initially.

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But soon, it seems that the household’s various issues and struggles begin to disappear. But you can likely smell that the miracle eventually ends up taking an unexpected turn. The various people in the household even end up playing a very different game of thrones, so to speak. Cabral, Galán, Santos and production designer Mónica de Moya took some audience questions after the premiere, and the director shared insight into the Upstairs-Downstairs dynamics portrayed in the film.

“There’s something about shit that is very democratic,” Cabral said. “Everybody shits. Poor people shit. Rich people shit.

So, in a way, using it as a resource is a very absurd idea. ” But he highlighted that viewers back home in the Dominican Republic will immediately react to the Spanish title of the movie –“This is also, in my country, something that people aspire to be because it’s something about power and class,” Cabral explained.

“It sounds ironic, but people actually go, ‘I’m a shit-eater! ’ or ‘I want to be a shit-eater. ’ ‘I go to fine restaurants – I’m a shit-eater. ’ ‘I have a yacht.

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I have a big house. ’ So even the title is playing with the audience. ” Added the director: “Whenever we show the film, if people see the political side, the social side of the movie, of course, they laugh, but then they question, ‘What are we laughing at?

’ That’s the principal objective of making this movie and trying to treat the characters principally very seriously, because they are not in a comedy because they are actually living in the drama. ” And Cabral concluded: “It’s going to upset people back home, let me tell you that. It’s going to upset some people. ” After all, “we are questioning privilege.

… Just with the title, people are going to react. They are going to be like, ‘Why are you pointing at us? Why are you pointing the camera at this place? ’ The movie is questioning it, and it’s putting it in an absurd situation, and it’s pointing out the inequalities, the hierarchies, and it’s doing it in a fun, entertaining way – and that bothers people.

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