San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says floodwaters are not expected to reach the tarmac as travelers move up flights and CHP urges caution on wet roads

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie says floodwaters are not expected to reach the tarmac as travelers move up flights and CHP urges caution on wet roadsThe storm is also expected to create dangerous driving conditions across the region.

The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible and prepare carefully if travel is necessary. Air travelers caught a break Monday night as San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that floodwaters are not expected to reach the runways at San Francisco International Airport ahead of a major storm bearing down on the Bay Area during the Thanksgiving travel rush.

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"We just got off the phone with our emergency operations center," Lurie said. "At this moment, we are not expecting floodwater to reach onto the tarmac at SFO, which is a positive development, and we will keep you all posted. "Even without runway flooding, high winds could still force ground stops. Airport crews are checking pumps, clearing drains and preparing for strong gusts as SFO heads into what it expects to be its busiest holiday travel season ever.

"We made sure the drainage areas are clear and the pump stations are functioning," SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said. "We have boosted our pumping capacity and we have backup contingency plans in place. " Some passengers are not waiting to see how the weather unfolds and have moved up their flights to get out ahead of the storm.

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"I was supposed to fly out tomorrow, Tuesday, but I changed my flight today to beat the weather coming up," said Louis, a San Francisco traveler heading to Chicago. "I got calls from my mom and grandma, and they were very eager to switch the flights around. " Other travelers leaving Monday echoed that relief. "The storms are crazy.

I'm glad to be going somewhere else," one passenger said. Another added,"I'm very glad about my timing.

"Other Bay Area airports are making similar preparations. At Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, officials said recent infrastructure improvements should help protect runways from bay water, and crews have tested their pump systems.

Meanwhile, San Jose International Airport said it is ready to accept additional flights if planes must be diverted from San Francisco or Oakland. The storm is also expected to create dangerous driving conditions across the region. The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible and prepare carefully if travel is necessary.

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"The biggest thing that we recommend is that you plan your trip ahead of time, make sure that your equipment — you're checking your tires, your windshield wipers — and preparing for rain, flooding," CHP Officer Adib Zeid said.