San Francisco International Airport is bracing for the possibility of flooding on its runways due to heavy rain, high waves and king tides.

If there is flooding at San Francisco's airport and planes need to be diverted, both San Jose and Oakland airports said they are ready to help.

San Francisco International Airport is bracing for the possibility of flooding on its runways due to the combination of heavy rain, high waves and king tides. Marianne Favro reports. WATCH HERE "There's been a lot of pre-work focused around ensuring drainage areas are clear, ensuring all of our pump stations are fully functional," SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said.

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"We've also really boosted our pumping capacity. We've got a lot of backup contingencies in place.