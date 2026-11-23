Significant rainfall and king tides are expected to cause flooding in the Bay Area, particularly threatening San Francisco International Airport runways and Highway 101. While SFO has prepared pumping equipment, flight delays are likely between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. as tides may breach lower seawalls. Oakland drivers may also experience delays due to lower elevations and lack of seawalls, though the airport itself is less vulnerable.

With significant rainfall and king tides impacting the Bay Area, flooding is expected throughout the region. But what are the most likely areas to flood and when?

The biggest issue for San Francisco International Airport is how high the sea walls are surrounding the airport. Currently, the lowest seawall is roughly eight feet tall. With tides expected to potentially exceed 10 feet in height, there is a good chance that water will breach the seawall and possibly flood the runways. Early Wednesday morning seems to be the most likely time for flooding to occur, as both the storm and king tides will be in place.

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High tide in San Francisco is projected to be at 10:49 a.m., and within an hour or so of this time there will be high tide flooding. People departing SFO on flights between roughly 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. will likely see their flight delayed. The airport says it is prepared with pumping equipment to remove water as swiftly as possible to minimize those delays.

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Flooding could additionally impact drivers on Highway 101 as well in lower elevation areas both north and south of the airport. Travelers flying out of Oakland are less likely to be impacted, as seawalls surrounding the airport range from 13 to 17 feet and should prevent water from breaching.

However, Oakland drivers on Doolittle Drive could see flooding that causes delays, as the elevation is lower and there are no seawalls in place.