SF's Union Square to welcome a real Christmas tree for the first time in years

For the first time in decades, San Francisco will put up a real tree in Union Square instead of the artificial one that Macy’s has sponsored every year.

For the first time in decades, San Francisco will put up a real tree instead of the artificial one that Macy’s has sponsored every year in Union Square.

Christie Smith reports. For the first time in decades, San Francisco will put up a real tree in Union Square instead of the artificial one that Macy’s has sponsored every year. For the first time in more than 20 years, the city is bringing a real tree. Some people said they don't mind the change from the artificial tree.

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“For me, as long as there is somewhere for people to congregate enjoy the city, I love it, I’m not sure what the move was to go to an actual tree but for as long as there is somewhere to go for all the kids to come and play,” Rawshawn said. It is not clear why the change is coming.

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In a statement, a Macy’s spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that the retailer will offer plenty of holiday magic with gifts and special experiences, including the SPCA holiday windows. A statement by Marisa Rodriguez with the Union Square Alliance said, in part, “I am thrilled to welcome a live tree for the first time in over 20 years this holiday season in Union Square – the community is grateful to Macy’s to support the holiday season.

” The city said they are committed to keeping the Union Square holiday tradition alive by investing in vibrant holiday experiences they aim to bring joy to residents and visitors while supporting local businesses and driving economic activity through downtown.