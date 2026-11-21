The widespread flooding that inundated San Francisco streets and overwhelmed parts of the stormwater system prompted questions about whether the city had done enough in the days prior, but Mayor Daniel Lurie defended the preparations, saying it was a storm of historic proportions.

San Francisco officials are defending the city's preparation for Wednesday's storm after widespread flooding inundated streets and overwhelmed parts of the stormwater system. The flooding prompted questions about whether the city had done enough to prepare after days of advance warning about the storm.

During an interview Thursday night, ABC7's J.R. Stone asked San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie whether the city had fallen short.

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"Listen, we are out front every single day. We are out there tonight; we were out there last night," Lurie said.

"There was no more flooding last night which was a good sign. We're going to do everything that is humanly possible to protect the residents of our city, small business owners of our city.

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" The mayor defended the city's response to the storm, which caused flooding severe enough that water was reportedly shooting out of storm drains. Lurie said 10 to 15 areas of the city were hit hard. Some San Francisco residents say buses and other vehicles traveling through flooded streets worsened conditions by pushing water into buildings. The day before the storm, Rachel Gordon of San Francisco Public Works said crews had addressed dozens of storm drain issues.

"We had about, in the last couple of days with the storms, about 80 storm drains we cleared," Gordon said. ABC7 Eyewitness News later asked the mayor whether more drains could have been cleared before the storm.

"The storm drains in the flood-prone areas were clear at 9:55 am. There was no flooding and then at 9:58 it came up in neighborhoods across this city in a way we have not seen before," Lurie said. On Thursday night, Gordon clarified by phone that the 80 storm drains referenced were service calls crews responded to.

She said Public Works and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission crews had already been proactively clearing storm drains and cleared thousands during the storm. San Francisco residents and business owners are cleaning up after heavy rain sent water rushing down streets and into buildings. According to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the city's 22 miles of underground stormwater storage reached capacity during the storm.

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He said San Francisco has 50,000 sandbags available to distribute and has extended hours at the Public Works operations yard. In a statement, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said the city was struck by a historic storm that brought an average of 3 inches of rain, with roughly half of that falling within a three-hour period.

"San Francisco was hit by a historic storm that brought an average of three inches of rain across the city, with half of that downpour coming in one three-hour period. That's a lot of rain in a short period of time for any urban sewer system to handle," the statement said. The agency said local flooding occurred in several low-lying areas and noted that San Francisco's combined sewer system can treat up to 570 million gallons per day.

The system also includes 22 miles of underground stormwater storage structures capable of holding up to 200 million gallons of water.

"During this storm, our system was operating at full capacity and those storage structures filled up. The intensity of yesterday's historic storm exceeded the capacity of the system. Without the city's wastewater system, which captures, treats and stores stormwater, the flooding situation would have been far worse," the statement said.