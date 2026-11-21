Giants needed to offer contracts to Doval, Schmitt, Rodriguez and Hentges by Friday’s deadline or allow them to test free agency.

Trinity AudioThe Giants completed some more roster housekeeping on Friday, reportedly agreeing to terms with reliever Camilo Doval on a one-year deal and getting more minor-league pitching depth by tradingTeams had until 2 p.m. on Friday to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players or allow them to become free agents.

For the Giants, it came down to Doval, right-handers Randy Rodriguez and Rowan Wick, lefty Sam Hentges, outfielder Victor Bericoto and infielder Casey Schmitt, after earlier this winter trading reliever Ryan Walker to Milwaukee and releasing relievers Jason Foley and Jose Butto and catcher Andrew Knizner. Schmitt, Rodriguez and Hentges, not surprisingly, were all tendered contracts, the team announced on Friday evening.

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Bericoto, who flashed power potential in 41 games as a 24-year-old rookie, and Wick, a veteran reliever who has not pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025, were not.and Andrew Baggarly. The Giants announced that Koss was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for a raw minor leaguer after the popular utilityman was designated for assignment earlier in the week, along with Wick.almost certainly come to a standstillDoval, 29, was an All-Star in 2023 when he racked up 39 saves for the Giants.

But he scuffled in 2024 and by the middle of the following season was traded to the New York Yankees. Doval has battled with consistency ever since, but was projected to get nearly $7 million in arbitration. If Doval can regain his form of a few years ago, the Giants might have found a steal to help bolster a bullpen in need of an overhaul.

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The Giants brought Doval back for the final month of last season after he was released by the Pirates andin two appearances, striking out four of the seven batters he faced without allowing a hit. The return to form of Rodriguez would also be a huge addition to the bullpen. The 27-year-old was an All-Star in 2025 but missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Rodriguez appeared in three games in the Arizona Fall League and the Giants said they liked what they saw. He allowed three runs in two innings with three strikeouts, three walks and one home run allowed, but the main thing was that he appears healthy. In 2025, he had a 1.78 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.

Hentges, 30, went 1-7 in his first season with the Giants, but the team likely would consider another low-cost season on the left-handed reliever. He had a 3.19 ERA and appeared in 45 games after missing all of 2025 recovering from knee and shoulder surgeries. The Giants signed Hentges to a one-year, $1.4 million deal last December after he was non-tendered by Cleveland. His arbitration projections are around $2 million.

Schmitt, 27, likely would command more than $2 million in arbitration, but by offering him a contract the team could still use him as a trade chip. There are growing reports that teams have reached out out to the Giants about Schmitt and they likely will at least listen if they can get potential starting pitching help in return. Schmitt was one of the Giants’ bright spots in an otherwise forgettable 2026 season.

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His season ended early because of a knee injury, but in 98 games he hit 21 home runs with 55 RBIs and a slash line of .271/.301/.483. Schmitt started games at third base, left field, second base, first base and shortstop. Koss went to Tampa Bay for minor league right-hander Cole Stokes. Koss, who played for the Giants the past two seasons, was designated for assignment earlier in the week to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Stokes was the Rays’ 12th-round pick in the draft last June. The right-hander throws hard but has struggled mightily with his command. In three college seasons at Florida State and Oregon, Stokes struck out 71 batters in 46 2/3 innings and only allowed 29 hits, but also walked 46, hit 24 batters and threw 15 wild pitches while posting an ERA of 6.17.