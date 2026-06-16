SF Giants players draw backlash after writing Bible verses on Pride Night caps

The decision drew immediate criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and Giants fans, who say the gesture undermined the purpose of Pride Night.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 6:18AMWhat was meant to be a celebration of inclusion at Oracle Park has sparked a growing controversy after severalDuring Friday night's annual Pride event, pitchers Landon Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker were seen writing verses fromon their rainbow-themed caps.

The passage refers to the rainbow as a symbol of God's covenant with all living creatures. The decision drew immediate criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and fans, who say the gesture undermined the purpose of Pride Night. Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of LGBTQ sports site Outsports, called the display "disgraceful," arguing the players' message reframed a widely recognized symbol of LGBTQ pride.

"They defaced the Pride rainbow by telling the LGBTQ community they don't own the rainbow- God owns the rainbow," Zeigler said. "If I was a Giants fan, I would never attend a game again," he said. 'The queens had enough': Immersive play puts the audience in the middle of transgender rights riot The San Francisco Giants responded with a statement emphasizing both their support for the LGBTQ+ community and respect for individual beliefs.

"The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community... We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations," the team said.

"We understand that the choices by individual players has caused pain and anger to many in the LGBTQ+ community and we are sorry for that. "Local LGBTQ leaders also voiced concern. Suzanne Ford, executive director of San Francisco Pride, said the players' actions raise questions about accountability within the organization.

"I work for SF Pride- I think if I espoused beliefs that were not inclusive, my board would have a problem with that," Ford said. "Same goes for these Giants pitchers. They work for the San Francisco Giants.

" Roupp, one of the players involved, told the Mercury News his intent was not to offend but to express his personal faith. He said the verse reflects his belief in God's promise and insisted there was "no hate at all" behind the gesture. The controversy has now drawn the attention of Major League Baseball. A league spokesperson confirmed that writing on uniforms violates MLB rules, and the players have been formally warned.

Further violations could result in additional discipline, according to the league. The incident has added to an ongoing national conversation about the intersection of personal beliefs, professional sports, and LGBTQ+ inclusion- especially during Pride Month, when teams across Major League Baseball host events aimed at celebrating diversity and welcoming fans of all backgrounds.





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