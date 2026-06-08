SF Giants end lengthy road trip with 10-inning win over Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball

The Giants finished their three-city, 10-game trip with a 5-5 record

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 7: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO — A day after losing in 10 innings, the Giants concluded their three-city, 10-game trip with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings on Sunday Night Baseball. Third baseman Matt Chapman gave San Francisco a one-run lead in the top of the 10th with an opposite-field single that drove in pinch-runner Jonah Cox, and rookie right-hander Dylan Smith recorded his first career save in the bottom half of the frame.

Right fielder Jung Hoo Lee stayed white-hot by extending his MLB-leading hitting streak to 15 games with an opposite-field RBI single in the top of the first. Right-hander Trevor McDonald worked around some stressful innings to deliver five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts to three walks. McDonald, who has a 4.15 ERA over 39 innings, has pitched at least five innings in six of his seven starts this season.

The Cubs were forced into a bullpen game when starter Jameson Taillon exited with a left hamstring strain after walking Matt Chapman to start the top of the second. Replacing Taillon was Javier Assad, who tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings of relief while only allowing one hit and one walk.

San Francisco scored its first run of the game in the top of the first on an RBI single from Lee, while Chicago notched things up at one apiece with an RBI single from Moisés Ballesteros. From there, the Giants remained deadlocked in a 1-1 tie until the 10th, though San Francisco’s relievers had to weasel their way out of trouble to keep the game tied.

Left-hander Erik Miller allowed runners to reach the corners with no outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Miller received a gift when Alex Bregman lined into a 3-5 double play that eliminated the lead runner on third base. In the bottom of the ninth, right-hander Keaton Winn allowed the winning run to reach scoring position when Nico Hoerner singled and rookie Pedro Ramírez followed by drawing a walk.

With no room for error, Winn got Carson Kelly to pop out and Pete Crow-Armstrong to ground out to send the game to extra innings. The Giants will return to San Francisco for a six-game homestand, which begins with three games against the Washington Nationals. Logan Webb, Adrian Houser and Robbie Ray are slated to pitch on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday against the Nationals, who lead the majors in runs scored.





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