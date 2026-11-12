SF bringing back real Christmas tree to Union Square for first time in over 15 years

For the first time in more than a decade, San Francisco's Union Square will feature a real Christmas tree, reviving a holiday tradition that many residents remember from years past.

For the first time in more than a decade, San Francisco's Union Square will feature a real Christmas tree, reviving a holiday tradition. For the first time in more than a decade, San Francisco's Union Square will feature a real Christmas tree, reviving a holiday tradition that many residents remember from years past.

According to city officials, the last real Christmas tree displayed in Union Square was in 2010. The return of a live tree has generated excitement among some visitors who say it brings back memories of holiday seasons spent in the city's downtown shopping district.

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"Finally! " said San Francisco resident Olsaitha Ros and added, "It's Christmas. I want to smell Christmas.

""When my grandfather worked at the Clothing Mart. I used to come here every holiday, and I would love to see all the windows. And it wasn't just Macy's that had the Christmas windows. It was Saks and Gump's and getting dressed up," Henares said.

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Not everyone supports the move. San Francisco musician Thomas Senicka questioned whether cutting down a tree for a short holiday display is worthwhile.

"Think of how many years it's going to take to replace it, and we're going to enjoy it for 30 days and kill it," Senicka said. The Union Square Alliance said the return of a live tree comes after Macy's stopped funding the artificial tree previously displayed in the plaza. Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance, described the holiday display as part of a broader effort to draw visitors to the area.

"Union square is the Rockefeller Center of the West. This is where the Bay Area comes together. Northern Californians, Bay Area residents, the like come here to enjoy the holiday season. We have ice skating.

We have our tree. We have the sugar castle at St. Francis. Gumps is going to blow out with their beautiful holiday store," Rodriguez said. Historically, the area attracts more than 1 million visitors during the winter holiday season, according to city officials.

Rodriguez said other longtime holiday attractions will remain. Apple employee charged with murder after crashing into car at nearly 100 mph killing toddler"The S.F. SPCA animals with me in the windows as they always are. So, these are the things we love and cherish," she said.

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The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development is investing about $350,000 to bring Christmas magic to the area.

"There's decorating the light poles. There are other activations that will happen along with this. There are craft fairs and there's a market. There's a lot of things that will go into the Union Square holiday celebration and of course, the menorah as well," said Anne Taupier, executive director of the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Officials said they hope the new tree will symbolize renewal in a neighborhood that has struggled with storefront vacancies.

"We're investing in Powell Street and making public realm improvements along that corridor. We're also seeing a renewal of retail in the neighborhood, and we hear from the brokers in the neighborhood that there's a lot of activity all day, every day of people who want to come back," Taupier said.

While officials said they are still working on a longterm vision for holiday displays in Union Square, they said visitors can expect to enjoy the live tree this holiday season. Search called off for 24-year-old Bay Area woman swept into ocean near Santa CruzLevel 2 storm to bring rain, dangerous surf to Bay Area and more than a foot of snow to the Sierra