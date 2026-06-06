Sexual Assault on Jordan River Trail Raises Concerns About Building Management Response

A state employee was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Jordan River Trail and in the parking lot of the Cannon Building where she works. She criticizes building management for failing to notify colleagues and tenants, including a daycare, about the incident. The suspect, Brigham Vladlen Morse, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, attempted aggravated assault, and unlawful detention.

A state employee who works at the Cannon Building in Salt Lake City was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Jordan River Trail and in the parking lot of the building where she works.

She is now raising concerns about how building management addressed the incident afterward, saying they failed to adequately notify colleagues and other tenants in the building, including a daycare, of the severity of what happened.

According to probable cause statements, the woman was running on the trail near the state government campus where she works when a man came up to her, pushed her along the trail, made lewd comments, groped her and threatened her. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said the assault continued into the parking lot of the building where she works.

The suspect, 32-year-old Brigham Vladlen Morse, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, attempted aggravated assault and unlawful detention. The woman told 2News she runs the trail multiple times a week before going to work. She said she believed staying calm during the assault and not making Morse angry was her safest option.

Five arrested, 1,000 fentanyl pills seized along Jordan River Trail: PoliceMan arrested with fentanyl, meth, cash along Jordan River Trail “You think you know what you’re going to do if it happens to you,” she said.

“It seems so easy. You’ll yell, you’ll fight, you’ll use your pepper spray and you’ll get away. You’re not going to let yourself be taken to the ‘second location,’ but it doesn’t happen that way. ” She said people often imagine an assault as “a masked man that jumps out of nowhere,” but said that is not always the reality.

“There’s not always a place to run, and once someone has control over you, you don’t get to make any of those choices,” she said. “You just have to dig deep into yourself and do what your gut tells you ... and that’s only if your gut has anything to say and you have the luxury of time. ”She said throughout the encounter, he pushed her several times and attempted to pull down her pants.

She said she feared he was trying to push her into the banks of the river to further the assault. She said at one point he pulled something out of his bag and put it into his pocket. She feared it could have been something dangerous, such as a pocketknife.

“I knew running, screaming and fighting weren’t options for me,” she said. “I knew I had to stay calm, keep him talking about himself as much as possible and try to memorize everything about him in the meantime. The second thing I knew I had to do was somehow get him on camera. I waited to run until I knew I could run fast enough and far enough to get him on video.

” She said she was able to lead them from the running trail to the parking lot of the Cannon Building, where she was parked. She said as she walked past the cameras, she made the American Sign Language sign for “help,” hoping co-workers in the office building might see her and call for help. She said security cameras also captured this. She said when they got to her car, she gave Morse some food.

He asked her to take his number, which she did, and he eventually left. After reporting the assault to police, the woman said she spoke with building management, which asked whether she wanted an email sent to others in the building. She said yes, something high-level that protected her identity. 2News obtained an email sent that evening with the subject line “Summer Safety.

” The email reminded employees to practice situational awareness, report suspicious activity and contact security for an escort to and from their vehicles. But the email did not say a woman had been sexually assaulted. It also did not say the woman worked in the building or that part of the assault happened in the building’s parking lot. 2News obtained an email sent that evening with the subject line “Summer Safety.

” The email reminded employees to practice situational awareness, report suspicious activity and contact security for an escort to and from their vehicles. The woman said she felt the email downplayed what happened and indirectly placed responsibility on her and other employees to protect themselves, rather than clearly warning them about what had occurred.

A representative with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services told 2News the woman is not a DHHS employee and said the email was not sent by his department, nor was it about this incident. He directed 2News to contact the person who sent the email and said he did not believe the email came from a DHHS employee. The sender is listed on TransparentUtah.gov as “Office Director, DHHS” and has been listed in that role since 2022.

The victim does not work for DHHS, but for another state agency that operates out of the Cannon Building. DHHS is the primary occupant. The building also houses a daycare. 2News spoke with daycare staff, who said they were not told of the assault by building management and were only made aware when the victim told them herself. The woman said she does not blame the officers who responded to her case or the building’s security staff.

“I want to thank the two officers I spoke to and the detective with SLPD,” she said. “They couldn’t have been kinder or more compassionate. ” She also thanked building security staff, saying they “work tirelessly” to keep employees safe and are always willing to escort people to and from their vehicles.

“I appreciate everything they’ve done for me while I’ve worked at the Cannon Building,” she said. “They shouldn’t be held accountable for any staffing decisions beyond their control or for what happened that morning. ” Officer Jason Johnson of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the Jordan River Trail and nearby parks are heavily used during the summer and asked people to report any suspicious activity they see. He said police have also stepped up patrols.

“We’ve got a lot of officers dedicated just to enforcement in those trails and in those areas, including our new green space bike squads,” Johnson said. Johnson said he did not have exact statistics available but said crime along the trail has been trending down with the added enforcement. He also said there are cameras in the area, along with homes and businesses that have helped police investigations by sharing footage when needed.

“Draw attention to yourself. Make noise, call for help,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid to be that person who’s going to draw attention, because the more eyes on someone, the less likely they are to be willing to commit an offense. ” Johnson also encouraged people to travel in groups when possible, avoid distractions, carry a phone and trust their instincts. Mike Christiansen, who bikes on the trail nearly every day, said he is concerned there is not enough police presence.

“The police department, they do have e-bikes, but they don’t seem to know how to use them to actually patrol the path effectively,” Christiansen said. “I would love to see more of a visible police presence throughout the neighborhood. ”“I think the biggest issue is just not having enough people out here,” he said.

“I’ve heard from a lot of neighbors through the years who are just afraid to actually use the park. ” The woman told 2News that she has never felt unsafe on this trail in the past and approaches runs with self-awareness and security in mind. She said now that this has happened to her, she no longer feels comfortable running in a place she used to love.

She said she had to repeat the story of her assault several times and wished building management had told it clearly once, without identifying her, to adequately warn the people who work there. A head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oA nine-vehicle crash forced the full closure of northbound Interstate 15 near 4600 South in Riverdale.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Dodge RA Utah Department of Natural Resources truck left a street and crashed into man-made resources mail and utility boxes--and the driver kept going. A home surveillA man was killed in a rollover crash in West Haven on Friday morning. Lt.

Sean Endsley with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said a driver was traveling westbouFirst responders safely evacuated a man from his Herriman home after a fire fully engulfed the attached garage. Captain Patrick Costin with Unified Fire Authori





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