Mary Peltola is ready to get to work as Alaska’s next U.S. Senator.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Mary Peltola is ready to get to work as Alaska’s next U.S. Senator.

“I’m very, very hopeful and optimistic that we will hit the ground running. There are nine new members of the Senate. We haven’t seen a reaction in a midterm like this since Watergate. I think that Americans, and certainly Alaskans, have been very clear: we need help, we need a reprieve, we are getting crushed,” Peltola said about the cost of living and gas prices.

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She wants the child tax credit reinstated. She thinks if renters pay more than 30% of their income in rent, they should get a tax credit, similar to homeowners. She wants to eliminate income tax for people making less than $92,000 a year. She also wants the Strait of Hormuz opened and for the reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act.

She even wants an investigation into price gouging.

“I think it’s really important that we recognize that the folks that we are interfacing with in Washington, D.C. are often very, very high-priced agents of these billionaires and these large corporations. And just, you know, making sure that we’re talking with working families, with working people, with real people, and making sure that we are not getting behind or making it easier for large corporations to gouge Alaskans,” Peltola said.

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Peltola got to this moment after an intense election against incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, with votes tallied about three weeks after election day.

Then there was the New York Times article alleging operatives aligned with the Peltola campaign recruited candidates to take votes from Sullivan, the Republican incumbent. One allegation was having a man with the same name on the ballot: Dan J. Sullivan from Petersburg.

“I have never met the Petersburg Dan Sullivan. I had nothing to do with his candidacy,” she said. There was also the article saying she used slurs in text messages and had angry outbursts to her staff during her time in Congress.

“You know, I found the whole premise really interesting. The Times coming in and talking about my management style. The interesting thing about that, to me, was if you’re a member, if you’re an elected person, you have one direct report and that’s your chief of staff... It was just a real unfortunate distraction.

I don’t think many Alaskans are tied up in, you know, inner office gossip or HR issues and there were just so many things that were really outlandish and exaggerated,” Peltola said. Was the Times article incorrect, Alaska’s News Source asked. Were the reported text messages accurate?

“You know, there were some things that were taken way out of context. But again, I think this is a real unfortunate distraction. It was a distraction of the campaign and I don’t think anybody’s interested in looking in the rearview mirror,” she said. Some Alaskans suggested the article itself was sexist.

“Honestly, when you think about the things that have been said about other female candidates, on the spectrum of horrible things that have been said about female candidates, I think I fared pretty well,” Peltola said. “You’re not going to make people happy all the time,” she went on to say. “I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to get things done.

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Alaskans really have made it clear we want change. We want to stop corporate greed. We want to stop corruption in Washington, D.C. People want to see term limits enacted on elected officials.

People want to see a ban on stock trading. We want to see a Congress that is much more reflective of Alaska. Half of Congress are millionaires and billionaires, and that is not a reflection of Alaska. I think I am a much more accurate reflection of the average Alaskan.

You know, I’m a fisherman. I have worked in mining. I’ve, like most Alaskans, I believe in public service. Everywhere I’ve ever lived, it has been an all-hands-on-deck situation.

If you’re from a town of 50 people or 800 people or 6,000 people, everybody has to pitch in. ” Asked if she will back Sen. Chuck Schumer as the leader of the chamber’s Democrats, Peltola said she hasn’t made up her mind yet. On Monday, Peltola named Raina Thiele, a senior political advisor on Peltola’s Senate campaign and former Senior Advisor for Alaska Affairs & Strategic Priorities at the Department of the Interior, as her incoming Chief of Staff.

She’ll have orientation in Washington, D.C. after the Thanksgiving break, when Peltola will also need to find a place to live. While serving in Congress, she rented the basement unit of a home near the Capitol.

“What a magnificent honor for any Alaskan to have been chosen to represent the whole state in the U.S. Senate, and I’m just really looking forward to the next six years,” she said. Alaska’s elections were certified Monday afternoon . Sullivan has yet to concede to Peltola. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the Sullivan campaign several times for comment since the race was called by the Associated Press.

The campaign previously said it would not comment until all votes are counted. The deadline to request a recount is Nov. 28. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com