Sex Workers Are Revealing The Creepiest Experience They’ve Ever Had With A Customer

'The guy had 'creepy' in his screen name.'

asked sex workers about their most"creepiest" client encounters. Since they work in a largely unregulated, self-entrepreneurial industry, one would expect there would be some stories — and oh yes, there were.

From privacy risks to a general lack of basic personal space and safety, these were only just a handful of creepy incidents shared. There were also, err, a few colorful anecdotes. Ahead, an interesting read, that's for sure. Here's what people shared:"The guy had 'creepy' in his screen name.

Also read The next generation of workers is taking its talent and spending power to this Southern state

He went into my live stream, knew my legal name, and had pictures of me when I was 18, which I no longer use. I just kept denying it was me, but he insisted he liked me better than the other girl. It was odd. I had no clue who this guy was, and we only spoke online, but he told me a story about my ex-friend.

He spent a decent amount, and I never heard from him again.

" "My partner at the time gave my address to a subscriber. Finding out that someone you love can put you in an unknown amount of danger is pretty wild. And it was all because he wanted them to buy a PlayStation game online and send it to my house.

I don't think they ever did show up, but I did have one guy who tried to come into my garage and said really creepy stuff while I was hanging out in there. I always wonder if it was related.

" "My wife and I had a girlfriend, both redheads. We had a subscriber who was obsessed with my wife's hair, and he had never said or done anything negative before. My wife and I often talked about our girlfriend on our livestreams, but never showed her. One day, we shared a picture with her halfway in it, and you could see that she's a redhead as well.

The guy changed completely. He still threw compliments, but occasionally, he sounded angry. The girlfriend was a virgin, and she decided she was ready, so she posted about it on Tumblr. I don't know how he found it, but we stopped hearing from him.

Then we received a letter. It said he knew where we lived, and included death threats. He said that redheads are special and unique, and I already had mine; I was too greedy and took a second, so I had to suffer slowly. Nothing ever happened, and this was about 10 years ago.

" "I had someone want me to swallow their wedding ring. I said no because I was scared they wanted me to shit it out. A friend had someone who wanted her to wear high heels and step on a big fish from the market. She also said no." "I bought a sex worker who did a lot of footwork.

They said that the worst experience they had was a guy who wanted to suck their feet, but was really bad at it. I couldn't help but ask what about it made it bad. They said it was just super uncomfortable and 'dry,' like sandpaper or something. Fascinating to me, LOL.

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" "I sold foot pics, videos, and Skype sessions before the market became absolutely flooded. There were a lot of people asking me to stomp on small animals, bugs, mice, reptiles, etc. That's against my moral code, and icky, so I never did it, but even if I were willing, they wouldn't pay very much for it.

""Also, I saw some messages from a friend I made in the business where some French dude asked her to"My friend is a dominatrix. She’s had multiple inquiries from people asking her to kill them. Genuine inquiries. Like going overseas and suffocating them with her ass, then leaving.

" "A few people I know were sex workers. The weirdest was when a group was called to a hotel room, and there were a dozen dudes in their underwear. All the workers did was serve them cereal and milk. They went through two dozen boxes of cereal and maybe ten of those massive milk bottles.

They got paid $4K each for the night. Never happened again.

" "Back in college , I was doing solo videos, and a few of them blew up and made the front page of. I was never a star by any means, but for like 2 years, I had a regular following and got recognized in public a few times. When I was walking around my college campus, a fan I had never interacted with, even online, recognized me.

He started following me around campus from a distance and tracking my class schedule. One day I was talking with a friend outside of our class building, and when I walked away, he approached her. He said he had met me at a party and that he wanted to get my number. She gave it to him.

The guy started texting me that night, saying the same thing that we'd met at a frat party recently, and he wanted to be friends. I was friends with benefits with a frat dude at the time and went to a ton of parties, so it sounded reasonable that I'd met the guy and just totally forgot him.

" "He started asking me constantly to hang out, but I didn't think much of it. I worked full-time and was a full-time student, so I had a constant, truthful reason to turn him down. After about 2 weeks, he texted me one night saying he knew I'd just walked into my dorm building. He said he was going to follow someone inside and knock on every door until he found me.

He also mentioned my roommate's name, which I had never told him.

""This isn't related, but for context — I had a really not great childhood. I was pretty self-sacrificial at this point in my life because a lot of threats were made at me as a kid that were acted upon until they stopped working, at which point things escalated to ‘Do this, or I will do X to .

’ My mind starts racing, worrying that he might have a gun or something, and I need to get him away from people, and I wasn't protecting myself. Please spare me the lecture. ” "I told him I'd meet him outside. He was in a truck and told me to get in.

He was so giddy, grinning the whole time — real Christian missionary energy. He asked where I wanted to go, but my last class ended at 9 p.m., and it was now 10. Nothing was open. He then maniacally offered to drive me all night to Disney, and mentioned a 'nearby' lake.

The latter sounded safer, so I agreed. He drove me about an hour to a deserted lake as he forcibly held my hand the entire time. He eagerly yapped about how he found my hometown address, knew the names of my mom and brother, was excited to meet them, and that they live down the street from his dad . He wanted to get married and have kids and complained about his exes.

" "He pulled up to the lake and ran out like a kid in a candy store. The pier was fenced off, and he said he wanted us to scale the outer railing so we could sit at the end of the dock. He suggested we jump into the water and drown together — and that made me snap. I'd been docile and placating him the whole time while my heart was fucking pounding, and he grinned like an idiot.

I started screaming that I wanted to go home, and demanded that he drive me back.

" "He relented, and we got in the truck and started the long drive back. He kept suggesting more road trips. He said he had already told his coworkers that I'm his girlfriend and had shown them pictures. I was on his phone lock screen.

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He tried to grab my hand again, but I pulled away. He stopped smiling. He clenched his jaw and started speeding. He complained that he had taken off work that night to see me; he said he stayed up late, and now he'd be tired tomorrow.

As we got closer to an exit, he'd pass it and offer another road trip. Every time he did that, I snapped at him to take me home, and I thought he relented. But then he swerved onto an exit to go to my hometown, which would’ve been a 5–6-hour drive, so that he could introduce me to his father. I screamed at him to take me home.

""Once we were back in my college town's city limits, he angrily said, ‘You know, you're a lot more preserved than I thought you'd be. ’ I replied, ‘You mean, 'reserved? ’ He looked at me, fucking furious, and snapped, ‘NO. I mean PRESERVED. ’ I was terrified.

He frantically suggested we stop for food as we got closer to my dorm, but nothing was open, so it was easy to shoot it down. When we got to my building, he drove in circles around it, going 35 mph in a 15. He wouldn’t stop or slow down. I asked him why.

He replied he wouldn’t let me leave until we planned our next ‘date. ’ I told him I wasn’t going to date him. He said he needed a reason why. I said he was too old for me.

He started babbling incoherently about his friends all having young girlfriends. I said, ‘This isn't going to work out,’ then opened the door, tucked and rolled out of the truck.

""He slammed on the brakes, but before he could get out, I sprinted inside and to the dorm office. The cops were called. I filed a report, but not much could be done. At some point during the encounter, he told me he was 5 years older than me and a student.

It turned out he was 10 years older and had already graduated. My university banned him, but said it wasn't going to be very effective, since he had already graduated.

" "One time, I got in the car with this dude with a ski mask on — I know, dumb. He started staring at me with the devil in his eyes and had a generally creepy vibe. We rode around and discussed rates before he pulled his dick out and was like, 'Is it little?

' I said, 'No, you're good. ' At that moment, I realized I needed to get the FUCK OUT! He pulled up to this area not far from the train tracks, and I got out of the car. The whole time I was walking away, he drove behind me like, 'YO, where you going?

Come back!

' I kept walking and made it back safely. " "My friend does sex work, and she had this one client who repeatedly asked her to castrate him. Not with a knife, but with rubber bands, as they do with goats. She never took him up on it, although she said she seriously considered it when money was tight.

""A client asked for 'custom content' and then sent me a five-page script detailing a scenario involving his high school calculus teacher and an alien abduction. " "My coworker used to work with a guy who is into scat. Except this scat involved a glass table. Apparently, he liked for the woman to sit on top of the glass table and shit while he lay under it and beat off.

" "They wanted me to go to a cafe, ask for a cup, pee in it, and leave it there for him to drink. All for $2K. Most guys wanted to be pegged or have me dressed up, but this one... OMG.

" "One guy always requested videos of me sitting on balloons and bouncing on them until they popped. This wasn't a bad one, just random! I figured in the end that if you can think of any fetish, then there is someone out there who has it.

" "I've heard a couple of cases of moms being on OnlyFans, and the son is his mom's 'manager. ' It's really fucking weird. "that featured an infamous scene where various ladies of the evening chatted over coffee and sandwiches at a late-night diner and exchanged worst-of stories. One lady described a city client who was into narrow glass rods inserted into his urethra, cumulatively, one at a time.

She was obviously disturbed just talking about it, *but* the guy paid her $25 per rod , so she spent weeks dreading his call, but looked forward to the $200–$300 windfall after each visit. That episode was when the show jumped into 'full human-behavioral documentary' territory.

"Are you a sex worker? Tell us your weirdest client story in this quick anonymous form, or in the comments below.