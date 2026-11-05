Sex Offender Arrested For Voyeurism Charges In Huntsville

Daren William Mount faces ten counts of first-degree voyeurism after Huntsville police discovered child exploitation material on his devices during a file transfer incident.

Daren William Mount, a 59-year-old registered sex offender, was arrested on Monday in Meridianville, Alabama, following a police investigation into the possession of child exploitation material. He now faces ten counts of first-degree voyeurism after investigators discovered images and videos of children on his electronic devices.

Arrest Details And Evidence Found

The incident began when an employee at a local business reported seeing concerning images while assisting Mount with transferring digital files. This initial report triggered an immediate investigation by the Huntsville Police Department. The department's Special Task Force Rescuing and Investigating Kid Exploitation, known as STRIKE, took over the inquiry to examine the content found on Mount's equipment. During the search, investigators identified numerous pictures and videos of minors, including some captured from angles that specifically showed intimate areas of children's bodies.

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Investigators determined that some of the images were digitally manipulated, indicating a deliberate attempt to obscure or alter the content. Additionally, the recordings appeared to have been taken in public places, raising serious concerns about potential active surveillance activities. Police seized all relevant electronic devices from Mount's possession immediately following his arrest. Forensic specialists are currently examining these devices to uncover the full extent of the material and identify any additional victims or suspects.

Criminal History And Registry Status

Mount has a significant history with the justice system regarding similar offenses. According to federal court records, he previously pleaded guilty to the receipt of child pornography in 2013. The 2011 indictment detailed that his criminal activity spanned from 2003 to 2010, during which he viewed child sexual abuse material on a laptop computer. For that previous conviction, he was sentenced to 84 months in prison and ordered to serve 240 months of supervised release.

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His compliance with court orders has been consistently poor over the years. Mount has returned to prison twice since his initial release in 2019 due to violations of his supervised release terms. One such violation led a federal judge to decide that he must remain under supervised release for life. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry currently lists him as a registered offender, confirming his status within the state's tracking system.

Stakeholder Responses And Ongoing Investigation

The Huntsville Police Department emphasized the severity of the current findings during their initial statements. The STRIKE team noted the disturbing nature of the images, which included both direct violations and manipulated media. They highlighted that the public nature of some recordings suggested a potential threat to community safety that required immediate intervention. The department is working diligently to process the forensic data to ensure no additional evidence is overlooked during the early stages of the case.

Local business employees played a crucial role in bringing the situation to light. The report from the staff member who assisted Mount with his file transfer provided the initial probable cause for law enforcement to investigate further. This interaction demonstrates how citizen vigilance and workplace protocols can intersect with criminal investigations to prevent further harm. The police department commended the employee for their caution and prompt reporting of the suspicious activity.

Legal Consequences And Future Proceedings

Daren William Mount is currently facing ten counts of first-degree voyeurism as a direct result of this investigation. The potential for additional charges remains high as forensic analysts continue their work on the seized devices. Police have stated that the scope of the digital evidence may reveal more instances of illegal activity that could lead to further indictments. The exact timeline for these additional proceedings depends on the complexity of the forensic analysis and the discovery of any new victims.

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The case underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat child exploitation, even among individuals with prior convictions. The involvement of the STRIKE team highlights a specialized focus on resolving cases that involve digital media and public space violations. As the investigation progresses, the Huntsville Police Department will continue to update the public on any significant developments regarding Mount's legal status and the safety of the community.