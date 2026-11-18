Jensen Huang’s hopes for a return have been squashed.

Disgraced former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been humiliated by bosses of the billion-dollar company he co-founded. The tech boss, whose fortune is valued at over $160 million, was also alleged to have had relationships with two of his subordinates at Nvidia, including the vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell.

The identity of the other woman has not been reported. After high-profile figures, including President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, called for Huang to be reinstated, he posted onthat he had made “serious mistakes” in his personal life, but claimed there had been an “outpouring” of support for his return to the company he co-founded.

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“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in the lengthy post, which has been viewed over 30 million times. However, on an earnings call on Tuesday, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones confirmed the company would not allow Huang to return.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said. Jones made no comment on why Huang left the company and said Nvidia is searching for his replacement, with Colette Kress acting as interim CEO. The earnings call also reported third quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103 percent year-on-year.

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“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” the organizers said in an open letter. “We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy.

” U.S. officials believed the billionaire’s mistress, Alice Huang, was a Chinese spy who could potentially influence Nvidia to supply its more advanced chips to China, defying the U.S. government, according to a President Trump said on Monday that Huang “learned a big lesson” after the scandal, and stated he “would certainly not mind” if he were reinstated.

“ Banking Committee is in communications with Huang regarding his upcoming appearance before the committee,” Scott’s spokesperson said. Scott has previously requested that Huang and Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the panel about the potential Chinese spy, who was an executive at tech company Megaspeed. The scope of that civil investigation was not immediately clear, but it pertains to whether Nvidia’s financial disclosures deceived investors, according to*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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