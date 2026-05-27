Sewer collapse in South Pearl Alley in German Village

The cause for street flooding along South 3rd Street in German Village last week has been identified.A sewer collapsed beneath a manhole in South Pearl Alley j

The cause for street flooding along South 3rd Street in German Village last week has been identified. A sewer collapsed beneath a manhole in South Pearl Alley just south of East Livingston Avenue, Sewer Maintenance Operations Center crews found out after responding to calls about street flooding Friday.

SMOC crews opened the manhole in South Pearl Alley and discovered the sewer collapse, according to Columbus Water & Power. The collapse of the 78" combined sewer caused a backup to a nearby sewer along South 3rd Street, which led to the flooded street, according to a statement from Columbus Water & Power.

According to Columbus Water & Power, the section which collapsed is about 30 feet underground where it turns from south to west, toward its connection with an even larger sewer which transports flows to the Jackson Pike Water Reclamation Facility. Columbus Water & Power is working with the Department of Public Service to maintain traffic; portions of South Pearl Alley, East Livingston Avenue, East Blenkner Street, and East Brewers Street will remain closed during repairs.

Nearby City Park Avenue, normally one-way southbound, is temporarily two-way between Livingston Avenue and East Blenkner Street. Rising floodwaters forced crews to rescue several drivers whose vehicles stalled on Jackson Pike on Wednesday morning in south Columbus. Jackson Pike was shut doColumbus police are investigating after a stolen car was found in a pond at an apartment complex in Hilliard Wednesday morning. One person is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in southeast Columbus.

Breeze Airways is marking five years in the air with a limited-time promotion offering 45% off flights across its network. A 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his father in a Clintonville home will remain in the county Juvenile Intervention Center as prosecutors prepare to ask





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 years since Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson was kidnappedMonday marked 10 years since Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson was kidnapped.

Read more »

Ten years later family, friends still seek Pearl PinsonMore than 10 years have passed since Pearl Pinson disappeared. On Monday evening it took all of about 10 seconds for her sister Rose to tear up when thinking about her. On May 25, 2016, Pearl Pinson was kidnapped by an armed man who dragged…

Read more »

Family of Pearl Pinson seeks answers 10 years after Vallejo teen's disappearanceA vigil was held on Monday by friends and family of Pearl Pinson, 10 years after the Vallejo teen disappeared on her way to school.

Read more »

10 years later, investigators search for leads in kidnapping of Pearl PinsonInvestigators are searching for new leads that will help them find a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped on her way to school 10 years ago.

Read more »