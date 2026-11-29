WSFA reports a cold front brings strong winds and thunderstorms to Central Alabama. Residents face a Level 1 risk and wind advisories before conditions improve by mid-week.

A significant cold front is currently moving through Central Alabama, bringing a combination of high winds, widespread showers, and potential thunderstorms to the region. Meteorologists at WSFA in Montgomery, Ala., advise residents to remain vigilant as the system intensifies during the afternoon hours. The weather event presents a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather, which represents the lowest tier on the five-level severity scale. Despite the low risk rating, local authorities emphasize that safety precautions are still necessary due to the unpredictable nature of the storm line.

Storm Mechanics And Wind Advisory Details

WSFA meteorologists report that showers and scattered storms began entering the area earlier in the morning. The primary line of precipitation is expected to traverse Central Alabama during the afternoon, with the most intense activity occurring between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. A Wind Advisory is officially in effect for parts of Central Alabama during this specific window. The advisory warns that winds could gust up to 40 mph, even in areas not directly hit by heavy thunderstorms. These strong winds are driven by the cold front moving through the region, creating hazardous driving conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

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Severe Risk Assessment And Safety Warnings

While most of the storms in the Central Alabama region are not expected to reach severe status, isolated incidents of damaging wind gusts or brief tornadoes remain possible. WSFA recommends that all residents ensure they have a reliable method to receive weather alerts immediately. The organization suggests downloading the WSFA First Alert Weather App to stay informed about rapid changes in conditions. Local residents are urged to secure loose outdoor items that could become dangerous projectiles in high winds. Drivers should exercise extreme caution on roadways where crosswinds may affect vehicle stability.

Weather Monitoring Resources And Live Data

To track the real-time progress of the storm system, WSFA offers several digital tools for public access. The WSFA First Alert Radar Viewer allows users to see the exact location and movement of precipitation across the state. Additionally, the ASE Credit Union Camera Network provides visual confirmation of current weather conditions from various locations. Residents can watch the latest live and local weather data streaming on WSFA Weather Now. It is important to note that this specific stream does not include live severe weather coverage but rather focuses on data regarding the latest weather conditions.

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Future Forecast And Temperature Rebound

Once the cold front passes through Central Alabama, the region will experience a shift to cooler and drier air. The start of the new work week is expected to bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 50s. Meteorologists project that temperatures will quickly rebound, rising through the 60s and into the lower 70s by the middle and end of next week. This warming trend provides a temporary respite from the recent cooler patterns. However, the current system is not the last to impact the area in the near future.

Upcoming Weather System And Long Term Outlook

Another cold front is projected to bring additional showers and storms to the region by Friday. At this early stage, it is too early to determine exactly how that upcoming system will develop or its specific impact. WSFA meteorologists will continue to monitor the forecast closely as the date approaches. Residents are encouraged to keep checking local news updates for the latest information on the potential Friday weather event. The immediate focus remains on navigating the current wind and rain system safely through the afternoon hours.