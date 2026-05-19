Severe Weather Threat: Widespread Heavy Rain and Pop-up Thunderstorms for Southeast Texas Through Memorial Day

A series of storm systems is expected to move across Southeast Texas from Tuesday night to Friday, possibly bringing heavy rain and the potential for runoff and street flooding.

A multi-day heavy rain threat with potential for significant rainfall totals and pop-up thunderstorms is expected from Tuesday night to Friday, possibly continuing into Memorial Day Monday.

Various storm systems are forecasted to move across Southeast Texas, causing runoff and street flooding. Some storm systems on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning could be strong to severe, capable of producing hail and strong wind gusts. Be weather aware and ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Please stay vigilant throughout the week as there is a 40% chance of pop-up thunderstorms, and the main line of storms is expected on Tuesday night.

The timing and placement of the storms are currently unknown, but another flood threat is likely with them. Updates on the timing and other details will be provided





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Heavy Rain Severe Weather Runoff Street Flooding Pop-Up Thunderstorms

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